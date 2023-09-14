The world of The Bondsman has captured the imagination of audiences since its debut on Prime Video, combines supernatural action with dark humor and intricate family dynamics. At the heart of the show is Kevin Bacon’s captivating portrayal of Hub Halloran, a flawed and stubborn man who also happens to be a bounty hunter, resurrected by none other than the Devil to hunt down demons that have escaped from Hell. But as the season unfolds, the plot takes several unexpected twists, leaving fans desperate for answers about the fate of Hub, his relationships and his ultimate purpose.

Now that audiences have had time to digest all eight episodes of the recent arrival, let’s take a deeper look into The Bondsman with an ending explained, exploring the key plot points, emotional stakes and of course, the jaw-dropping ending that has everyone talking.

Kevin Bacon’s Latest Role Is the Perfect Blend of Action, Suspense and Humor

The Bondsman opens with a premise that feels familiar but quickly transforms into something entirely different. Hub Halloran, a rough-around-the-edges bounty hunter who is living with his mother Kitty (Beth Grant), is murdered early in the series. He is shot and his throat is slit in a violent revenge hit set out by Lucky Callahan (Damon Herriman). Lucky is the no-good boyfriend of his ex-wife, who has a history with the mob yet declares he has been reformed from that lifestyle. To avoid blame, he puts a hit out on Hub, so the Earl Brothers murder him.

This really sets the tone for the show. However, instead of a permanent death, Hub finds himself resurrected by the Devil to serve as a bounty hunter for a much darker and more dangerous cause – capturing demons that have escaped from Hell. This unusual second chance at life is both a blessing and a curse, as Hub must now navigate a world filled with supernatural threats, all while trying to make amends for a past he would rather forget.

The Bondsman‘s blend of action, suspense and humor keeps viewers on the edge of their seats. What initially seems like a simple bounty-hunting show quickly evolves into something much deeper, with themes of redemption, guilt and the struggle to escape one’s past running throughout the narrative. As Hub begins his hunt, he is simultaneously forced to confront his own inner demons; this makes the stakes personal and his choices all the more critical.

A big part of the series is Hub’s relationship with his estranged family, notably his ex-wife Maryanne (Jennifer Nettles) and son Cade (Maxwell Jenkins). His resurrection doesn’t just create turmoil with the forces of Hell – it complicates his already strained ties with his loved ones, adding layers of drama to his journey. This emotional undercurrent elevates The Bondsman from a standard action-packed show to something that resonates on a more personal level, as Hub’s quest for redemption is inextricably linked to his own struggle for forgiveness.

Following Hub’s Journey to Redemption

A key moment occurs when the main character meets Midge (Jolene Purdy), a representative of the demonic corporation, Pot O’Gold. Midge’s offer of power and the temptation to break free from his obligations to the Devil tests Hub’s resolve, forcing him to wrestle with the blurred lines between good and evil. His role as a bounty hunter for the Devil isn’t as clear-cut as it first seemed, as he discovers the fine print behind his deal, including quotas that must be met if he doesn’t want to be sent to Hell.

Along the way, Hub begins to question whether he’s truly working for redemption or if he’s simply being used as a pawn in a much larger game. The temptation to embrace his power and secure a life free of Hell’s influence becomes an increasingly difficult choice, as he struggles to figure out whether he’s fighting for freedom or just another cycle of damnation.

At the same time, Hub’s relationship with his son, Cade, reaches a breaking point. After discovering Cade has joined a dangerous criminal group, Hub tries to reconnect and protect him, even if it means defying the Devil’s orders. This choice to put family first marks a significant shift for the protagonist as he risks everything for a chance at redemption with his son.

Hub’s struggle with the Devil’s manipulations also deepens. In several key moments, the Devil offers him power and an opportunity to sever his ties to Hell, but each offer comes with increasing costs. These personal and moral battles push Hub to realize that true redemption won’t come from hunting demons – it’ll come from reckoning with his past and trying to make amends with those he’s hurt. By midseason, Hub is caught in a web of conflicting desires: the need to fulfill his mission, the desire to heal his family and the struggle to redeem himself in the eyes of both his son and the Devil.

The Release of Lilith Brings Forth More Chaos

In the final episodes of The Bondsman, Hub Halloran’s journey toward redemption reaches a harrowing climax. Faced with the consequences of his past actions and the complexities of his demonic assignments, Hub’s path intertwines with his estranged family, leading to a series of intense and revelatory events. The bounty hunter’s investigation into the demonic disturbances reveals a series of ritualistic murders orchestrated to liberate a high-ranking demon from the “Chained Seven,” fallen angels imprisoned in Hell. This discovery implicates his own family and community, suggesting a deep-seated conspiracy that ties his personal history to these dark events.

The culmination of these rituals results in the release of Lilith, who possesses the body of Cheryl Dawson (Kathrine Barnes), a local woman. It is no coincidence that Lilith possesses the body of Cheryl, the bartender that Hub accidentally kills (then hides) when he goes after Lucky. Lilith’s presence brings chaos to the community, manipulating townspeople and inciting violent incidents. In a desperate bid to contain the situation, Hub and his allies devise a plan to trap Lilith using a pentagram, aiming to send her back where she came from.

Season One Sets the Stage for More Confrontations Between Hub and the Underworld

But she does not go down easy. Hub is confronted with Lilith’s supernatural influence over his ex-wife and their son, leaving him torn between his mission and his familial ties. Choosing to confront Lilith directly, there is a dramatic showdown at the local club where Maryanne performs. This confrontation temporarily frees Cheryl from Lilith’s possession, offering a fleeting sense of relief. However, this respite is short-lived. The Devil, displeased with Hub’s actions, presents him with an ultimatum: continue serving as a bounty hunter to recapture escaped demons, including Lilith, or face eternal damnation.

Ultimately, The Bondsman concludes with Hub’s reluctant acceptance of his role as the Devil’s agent, setting the stage for future confrontations with demonic forces. The final scenes leave viewers questioning Hub’s fate and the true nature of his pact. Meanwhile, Lilith makes one last stand by using her demonic powers to take control of Maryanne to commit a murder before confronting Hub. In the final moments of episode eight, she tells him he must work for her from now on if he wants his family to be free from her. The conclusion challenges perceptions of morality, family and redemption but also sets the show up for an interesting continuation.

‘The Bondsman’ Ending Explained: Fate, Family and Redemption

At its core, The Bondsman is a show about redemption, but it’s also about the inevitability of fate. The series explores whether anyone can truly escape or if they are forever doomed to repeat the same mistakes. Hub’s journey is an example of this struggle, as he tries to reconcile with his past while attempting to carve out a better future. But The Bondsman suggests that the past is never truly gone, and no matter how far one runs, it will always come back to haunt them.

The show also delves into the theme of family and the complexities of inherited legacy. Hub’s strained relationship with his son paints a picture of how generational sins can haunt a family for years. This thematic exploration of bloodlines, loyalty and sin adds emotional depth to the supernatural elements of the show, making it more than just a demon-hunting thriller.

As for what comes next, The Bondsman leaves the possibility of a second season wide open. The unresolved questions about Hub’s fate and the nature of his resurrection suggest that there is much more to this story than we’ve seen so far. If the series continues, fans can expect even more twists, deeper character development and an exploration of whether Hub can truly escape the cycle of sin that seems to define his existence. The Bondsman isn’t just another supernatural drama. It’s a deeply emotional story about a man fighting against his own fate.