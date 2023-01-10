Tamar Braxton is showcasing a different side to her in the new We TV series, The Braxtons, which is a continuation of sorts of her family’s long-running reality reboot of the mothership series Braxton Family Values.

She mentioned in previous in interviews that was the final one to sign the contract to return, and only did so to honor her late sister Traci’s alleged final wishes: to tell her story of battling esophageal cancer.

Since Traci passing in 2022, fans have kept up with the “Love & War” singer on social media and other reality show appearances, and while there have been many dramatic elements, Tamar is showing on this platform that she’s not feeding into anything negative.

Here’s the description of this week’s episode, “Lights, Camera, Braxtons!”:

Toni feels the pressure all around her in the final week before her Vegas residency. Tamar taps into her personal growth by shedding attachments with her past. Towanda is ready to share a secret. Braxtons have a big photoshoot, but some are missing.

While preparing for her solo shot for promotional images for the show, Tamar explains why she’s ready to get rid of her waist beads. She says she began wearing them nearly three years ago to attract positive manifestations into her life. While many believe waist beads are to assist in weight loss, Tamar says they symbolize positive changes one makes throughout their healing journey.

She says she wanted to attract love and a family unit, and also honor her sister. One of her waist beads includes sea shell accessories that Traci wore in her locs. As great as the beads are, she says they also carry energy around, and it’s time to move on.

Check out the exclusive preview below:

The new episode airs at 9:30 p.m. on ET.