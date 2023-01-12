Tamar Braxton is getting lured into spilling her tea with reality show producer and podcaster Carlos King in the latest exclusive clip from We TV reality series, The Braxtons.

In the clip below, Braxton and King are meeting up to talk about what kind of live interview King wants to have with her. However, Braxton, who knows how King operates as a reality show producer, doesn’t want to reveal all of her business to the public.

In real time, though, we already know that she did, in fact, probably reveal too much about her relationship with JR Robinson, the Atlanta-based lawyer Braxton met on Queens’ Court. The interview covered in the series happened three months ago, and quickly made the rounds on social media. Unfortunately, their relationship has had many ups and downs, and is currently on a huge downward turn after their public and messy admission that they have divorced.

The Braxtons follows the Braxton family as they weather life without one of the Braxton sisters, Traci, who died in 2022 from esophageal cancer. The sisters, Toni, Towanda, Trina and Tamar, and their mother Evelyn (aka Ms. E), now try to pick up the pieces and bring their family closer together, even though there is still drama present.

According to the official synopsis:

In this new series, the fierce Braxton women reunite for the first time since the loss of their beloved sister, Traci, offering viewers a raw and unfiltered look at the family’s highs and lows across eight captivating episodes. Toni, Towanda, Trina, Tamar and Ms. E navigate careers, health challenges and busy personal lives while growing their family bond. Toni faces a critical health challenge as she prepares for her Vegas comeback. Trina starts therapy for PTSD. Towanda battles alopecia. Tamar focuses on her wellness journey. And Ms. E’s cooking show dream is becoming a reality. However, the family reuniting continues to bring up questions and unresolved issues. Will Traci’s last wish be enough for the family to be close again, as they once were?

The next episode of The Braxtons airs Sept. 13 at 9:30/8:30c on We TV.