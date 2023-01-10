Lord, Toni Braxton is activated. The eldest Braxton sibling has always been the voice of reason, but in a teaser for the second season of The Braxtons, the reboot of their reality series, she’s seemingly had enough.

Premiering this fall, the upcoming season of the We TV show finds the sisters and matriarch, Ms. Evelyn, as they prepare for Towanda’s wedding and continue trying to navigate grief post-Traci’s death, and dealing with their own worlds.

Between laughs and family meet-ups, there is more family drama and tense moments, one of which culminates in a shocking moment between Toni and Tamar. The eldest and youngest have always been close, but things come to a head this time around.

Last season, the sisters remained divided of sorts due to Tamar and Towanda’s estrangement. Both Towanda and Tamar claimed they only speak when they’re filming, but Tamar alleges she tries to maintain contact with her sister despite her ignoring her, which Towanda denies. Tamar also complained that Towanda chooses to remain close to Trina and Toni and exclude her.

See the teaser trailer below:

Is Tamar done with ‘The Braxtons’?

Meanwhile, it seemed as if Tamar would be bidding adieu to a family reality series once again, at least according to remarks she made during a live concert at the Dell Music Center in Philadelphia, PA, on July 24.

The youngest Braxton sibling took to the stage to sing a number of hits, joining Lyfe Jennings and Anthony Hamilton during the popular summer concert series in the Strawberry Mansion section of the city. After paying tribute to her late sister Traci, whom she deemed her most “favorite Braxton,” she returned to the stage with a warning.

Hours before, the teaser for the second season of their rebooted reality series was released and showed more tension, with big sister Toni seemingly jumping in her face during a family dinner. Tamar told the audience that she’s sick of the narrative that she’s the baby and the loudest and most outspoken, making it easier for her sisters to blame their fallouts on her.

It was widely reported last year that she was absent from her sister Towanda’s wedding to music producer Sean Hall. Tamar has been mum about the reason why, noting in a recent interview with The Breakfast Club that it would be shown this season. Despite being a member of Towanda’s bridal party, she was not there. On stage, she said that she was not invited.

Moving forward, Tamar says she’s done with the family drama and the show, saying just because they’re family, doesn’t mean they have to force close bonds. As she said, “I’ll see y’all at the 4th of July.” She also said she has chosen family, which includes a supportive circle of friends.

Whatever the case may be, with things playing out publicly and on a reality series, healing won’t be able to take place, and maybe it’s time for the family to get off reality television for good. We’ll just have to see!