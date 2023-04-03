Toni Braxton’s eldest son has graduated from college. Denim Cole Braxton-Lewis, 23, graduated from Grand Canyon University in Phoenix, Arizona, and his parents publicly congratulated him on social media.

Toni Braxton congratulated her son Denim for becoming a college graduate

Denim’s mother, Toni Braxton, and his father, Keri Lewis, had words of encouragement for their son.

“My first born @denimbraxton, is officially a college graduate!” Braxton wrote in the caption of an Instagram post. “Words can’t even express how proud I am of you! I can’t wait to see all the amazing things you’ll do! Proud #BoyMom!”

Denim’s father also posted a photograph of his son in his cap and gown.

“The Graduate!! Congratulations Denim!! I love you Son and I am so proud of you!!” his caption read.

According to Essence, his mother shared recordings of the graduation ceremony on her Instagram Stories, writing, “That’s my boy.”

Denim Braxton graduated with a degree in sports management

The 23-year-old pursued his studies after playing basketball at Oaks Christian High School. Outside of sports, he also harbors an interest in fashion. Denim and his younger brother Diesel walked the runway for Marcell Von Berlin’s Spring/Summer 2022 show in Los Angeles.

He said his parents taught him how to have a strong work ethic and explore various interests and goals.

“Nothing comes easy – you have to work for what you want in life – and never limit yourself to one thing,” Denim told AmoMama in a 2021 interview.

According to Essence, Toni and Keri Lewis had Denim in 2001. After 12 years of marriage, they divorced in 2021.

“They kept a great friendship, which really helped me and my brother feel comfortable,” Denim said. “I think because they handled it so well and sat my brother and me down numerous times and explained it to us, it never really affected our relationship with them in a bad way, at least.”