The Buccaneers has wowed audiences this season with drama and revelations regarding the group of young American socialites finding love and themselves as they navigate Gilded Age London.

Shadow and Act Managing Editor Trey Mangum talked with Kristine Frøseth and Alisha Boe about their characters Annabel “Nan” St. George and Conchita Closson, and how their characters’ lives have changed throughout the season.

Frøseth talked about her concern for her character’s actions the more entrenched Nan became in London society. Frøseth was as surprised as the audience might have been when Nan decided to return to her morals and place her family’s happiness above her own.

“I honestly was a bit surprised because up until the choices she’d made up until that point she’d kind of lost her core self, her actual morals and values that she was actually true to in the beginning,” she said. “And then as time kept going, she was kind of impulsive and making choices [that] I wasn’t sure about if she should be doing all this stuff and in the end she came back to it, but it could have gone a very different direction because she lost focus, she became a bit self-centered.”

Boe’s character Conchita is already a mother and wife, but when she arrives in London, she faces scrutiny because of her race. Boe said she hopes that in the series’ second season, Conchita can explore more of her relationships with the other American socialites rather than have storylines centered solely around racial issues.

“It was a roller coaster to pay Conchita because in the first two episodes, married and giving birth and then having to move to England where you’re kind of being picked out for looking different and acting different,” she said. “It was interesting to explore the idea of race within the show. It’s not really colorblind casting I would say because we do mention race, but I would say it’s color-conscious.”

“I would like to see Conchita have more joy and not it be so focused on what it looks like but rather than how she is with the other girls, strengthen that relationship and explore more of Nan and Conchita’s relationship and explore more of what that their friendship used to be,” she continued.

The Buccaneers Season 1 is now available for streaming on Apple TV+.