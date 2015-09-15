The Chi is coming back this spring to finish out the second half of its sixth season, and Kadeem Hardison, Leon, Brett Gray and Daniel J. Watts have been added to the cast, Shadow and Act has confirmed.

Hardison will play Professor Gardner, a college literature professor, Leon will play Alonzo, “a charming, street-savvy attorney with old ties to Alicia,” Gray will play “Damien, a whip-smart young man who will impact Emmett’s life in more ways than one,” and Watts plays Pastor Ezekiel, “a charismatic pastor of a megachurch.”

The new season drops on May 12 streaming and on-demand for Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers before airing on the linear channel on May 12.

Created and executive produced by Lena Waithe and also executive produced by Common, the series “is a timely coming-of-age story centering on a group of residents on the South Side of Chicago who become linked by coincidence but bonded by the need for connection and redemption.”

Season 6’s cast includes acob Latimore, Alex Hibbert, Yolonda Ross, Shamon Brown Jr., Michael V. Epps, Birgundi Baker, Luke James and Curtiss Cook. Guest stars for season six include Emmy winner Lynn Whitfield, Jill Marie Jones, Kandi Burruss, La La Anthony, Vic Mensa, Carolyn Michelle Smith, Jason Weaver, Iman Shumpert, Nia Jervier, L’lerrét Jazelle, Hannaha Hall, Ahmad Ferguson, Genesis Denise Hale, Joel Steingold, Judae’a Brown, Miriam A. Hyman, Tyla Abercrumbie, Tai Davis, Rolando Boyce and Tory O. Davis.

Here’s the recap for the first half of the season:

In the season’s first eight episodes, Emmett (Jacob Latimore) and Kiesha’s (Birgundi Baker) blissful blended union is tested by his perilous partnership with Douda, (Curtiss Cook), who is dealing with the fallout of Q’s murder and its effect on the shifting loyalty of his inner circle. Victor’s (Luke James) tangled past impacts his new role as city councilman. Newlyweds Jada (Yolonda Ross) and Darnell (Rolando Boyce) fear for son Emmett after he makes a desperate, life-threatening move. Rob (Iman Shumpert) and Tiff’s (Hannaha Hall) cannabis business and Jake’s (Michael V. Epps) apparel line took off, and Papa (Shamon Brown Jr.) falls for an older woman while questioning his faith at the senseless loss of his beloved father. Kevin (Alex Hibbert) landed a big gaming opportunity in Los Angeles, leaving behind Maisha (Genesis Denise Hale) to fight for her own big career move in spite of manager Jemma’s (Judae’a Brown) newly divided attentions. But danger lies in wait…no one is safe and everyone will be tested as never before over the course of the sixth season’s shocking last eight episodes.

The series is executive produced by Aaron Kaplan, Rick Famuyiwa, Derek Dudley and Shelby Stone of ID8 Multimedia, and Rishi Rajani, CEO of Hillman Grad. Executive Producers Justin Hillian and Jewel Coronel are co-showrunners for season six. Co-executive producers include Naomi Funabashi, who oversees for Hillman Grad, and Resheida Brady.

Deadline first reported these castings.