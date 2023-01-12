The Chi is back to finish out the second half of its sixth season on Showtime, with a new season previewing the drama fans can expect.

The second half of the sixth season starts May 10 on streaming and on-demand on Paramount+ for subscribers to Paramount+ with Showtime. For those watching on the Showtime network, the second half starts May 12 at 9/8c. The season is currently in production in Chicago.

The Chi hails from creator and executive producer Lena Waithe, who is telling the story of the interlinking lives of the people who shape Chicago. According to the synopsis, the series is a “timely coming-of-age story centering on a group of residents on the South Side of Chicago who become linked by coincidence but bonded by the need for connection and redemption.”

The sixth season premiere has broken records for Showtime and brought viewers further into Jacob Latimore and Birgundi Baker’s characters’ relationship is tested amid tragedy, politics and more. As Showtime states:

The record-breaking season-six premiere, which ranks among the top SHOWTIME premieres ever in streaming viewership, kicked off a season that careened between the highest highs and lowest lows. In the season’s first eight episodes, Emmett (Jacob Latimore) and Kiesha’s (Birgundi Baker) blissful blended union is tested by his perilous partnership with Douda, (Curtiss Cook), who is dealing with the fallout of Q’s murder and its effect on the shifting loyalty of his inner circle. Victor’s (Luke James) tangled past impacts his new role as city councilman. Newlyweds Jada (Yolonda Ross) and Darnell (Rolando Boyce) fear for son Emmett after he makes a desperate, life-threatening move. Rob (Iman Shumpert) and Tiff’s (Hannaha Hall) cannabis business and Jake’s (Michael V. Epps) apparel line took off, and Papa (Shamon Brown Jr.) falls for an older woman while questioning his faith at the senseless loss of his beloved father. Kevin (Alex Hibbert) landed a big gaming opportunity in Los Angeles, leaving behind Maisha (Genesis Denise Hale) to fight for her own big career move in spite of manager Jemma’s (Judae’a Brown) newly divided attentions. But danger lies in wait…no one is safe and everyone will be tested as never before over the course of the sixth season’s shocking last eight episodes.

The cast also includes Alex Hibbert, Yolonda Ross, Shamon Brown Jr., Micahel V. Epps, Luke James and Curtiss Cook. Guest stars also include Lynn Whitfield, Jill Marie Jones, Kandi Burruss, La La Anthony, Vic Mensa, Carolyn Michelle Smith, Jason Weaver, Nia Jervier, L’lerrét Jazelle, Hannaha Hall, Ahmad Ferguson, Joel Steingold, Miriam A. Hyman, Tyla Abercrumbie, Tai Davis, Rolando Boyce and Tory O. Davis.

Waithe executive produces with Common, Aaron Kaplan, Rick Famuyiwa, ID8 Multimedia’s Derek Dudley and Shelby Stone and Hillman Grad CEO Rishi Rajani. Showrunners Justin HIllian and Jewel Coronel also serve as executive producers with co-executive producers Resheida Brady and Hillman Grad’s Naomi Funabashi. Producers Deondray Gossfield and Quincy LeNear Gossfield are also directing several episodes.