The Diplomat has yet to premiere its second season at Netflix, but it has already been renewed for Season 3.

The news was shared by Netflix Chief Content Officer Bela Bajaria at the Bloomberg Screentime Conference in Los Angeles on Thursday.

Season 2 of the Keri Russell-led series is set to premiere on Oct. 31.

What we know about Season 3 of ‘The Diplomat’ already

Production on Season 3 is already underway and takes place in both London and New York City.

Series creator and showrunner Debora Cahn is executive producing Season 3 alongside Janice Wiliams, Keri Russell, and Alex Graves. Additional details will be revealed at a later date.

“Season 3 flips the chessboard. Kate lives the particular nightmare that is getting what you want,” Cahn told Netflix’s Tudum.

What to expect in Season 2 of ‘The Diplomat’

Here’s the official synopsis for Season 2:

A deadly explosion in the heart of London shatters US Ambassador Kate Wyler’s world (Keri Russell). Struggling to rebuild the lives that broke and the team that split apart, Kate’s worst fears unfold: The attack that brought her to the UK didn’t come from a rival nation, it came from inside the British government. As Kate chases the truth, her only real ally is her almost-ex-husband Hal Wyler (Rufus Sewell), very much alive, and very much involved. She faces a fraught marriage, a complex dynamic with British Foreign Secretary Austin Dennison (David Gyasi), and a threatening visit from Vice President Grace Penn (Allison Janney).

Ali Ahn, Rory Kinnear and Ato Essandoh also star in the series.

‘The Night Agent’ was also revealed to be renewed for Season 3 ahead of Season 2

The Night Agent received a similar announcement earlier this week, with Netflix stating that it is renewed for Season 3 and that Season 2 of the Sony Pictures Television-produced series will be back on Netflix in early 2025.

The series is created and executive produced by Shawn Ryan. Here’s the Season 2 synopsis:

Based on the novel by Matthew Quirk, The Night Agent is a sophisticated, character-based, action-thriller centering on a low level FBI Agent , Peter Sutherland, whose efforts to save The President in Season 1 earn him an opportunity to become a Night Agent in Season 2. But working in the secretive organization of Night Action will propel Peter into a world where danger is everywhere and trust is in short supply.

Gabriel Basso, Luciane Buchanan, Fola Evans-Akingbola and Sarah Desjardins star.

