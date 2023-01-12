The second season of Netflix’s The Diplomat details the fallout from the literally explosive first season, according to its trailer.

Netflix has released the trailer for the upcoming season, which follows Keri Russell’s character Kate trying to figure out what happened with the deadly explosion on the UK warship, where her marriage now stands, and what’s going on with the relationship between the U.S. and UK governments. A hint about this season is the tagline, “The call is coming from inside the house.”

Details on ‘The Diplomat’ Season 2

According to the official description:

A deadly explosion in the heart of London shatters US Ambassador Kate Wyler’s world (Keri Russell). Struggling to rebuild the lives that broke and the team that split apart, Kate’s worst fears unfold: The attack that brought her to the UK didn’t come from a rival nation, it came from inside the British government. As Kate chases the truth, her only real ally is her almost-ex-husband Hal Wyler (Rufus Sewell), very much alive, and very much involved. She faces a fraught marriage, a complex dynamic with British Foreign Secretary Austin Dennison (David Gyasi), and a threatening visit from Vice President Grace Penn (Allison Janney).

The series also stars Ato Essandoh, Rory Kinnear and Ali Ahn.

The Diplomat creator Debora Cahn repeated the tagline “The call is coming from inside the house” in a recent Tudum interview, saying that she wants fans to know that the culprit behind the explosion is the British prime minister.

“Season 1 ended with Kate’s realization that the attack on a British warship [that] brought her to the UK wasn’t the work of a hostile nation–it was the British prime minister,” she said. “Now she has to prove it.”

She also said, “The US and the UK don’t spy on each other. In fact they all share their intelligence. So how do you investigate the PM? Who do you trust?”

Fans will figure out who can be trusted when the second season of The Diplomat drops Oct. 31.