Blavity’s Shadow and Act has the exclusive trailer debut for the upcoming short film, The Distinguished.

The film is directed by Rickey Castleberry and written by Castleberry and Rodney Wilkins. The cast includes Jabbar Lewis, Harold Perrineau, Tracie Thomas, Jonathan Burke, Tosin Morohunfula, Charles Smith, Shawn Carter Peterson, Luke Youngblood, Gentry White and Chris West.

Here’s the official description:

Sevyn, a college freshman at a prestigious HBCU, is haunted by mysterious messages from a supernatural force in his dreams. Desperate to understand their meaning and decipher the enigmatic messages, the boundary between his nocturnal visions and reality blurs, leading him on a journey to uncover his family’s legacy.

Castleberry said in a statement, “The Distinguished is a lens, a view of opportunity, for us Black people to see ourselves rooted in a universe where our powers mean something. This piece was always meant to be a reflection – a reminder – that you’re stronger and more powerful than you think you are.”

Photo: Courtesy Photo Provided

Do Good is the production company behind the project. Castleberry, Zach Fuqua, Khalid Jordan, Jordan Shanks and Jabari Redd executive produce.

Watch the trailer below:

The full short drops Sept. 6.