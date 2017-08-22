CBS has renewed the The Equalizer starring Queen Latifah for a fifth season.

The #1 entertainment program among Black viewers, The Equalizer ranked No. 8 overall season-to-date with 7.89 million viewers, according to Nielsen Most Current Data and reached over 10 million viewers in live plus 35-day multiplatform viewership, CBS states.

“The Equalizer, led by the incomparable Queen Latifah, has all the best elements of a powerful drama,” said Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment. “The series is stacked with suspense, heroism, high stakes and formidable characters our audience roots for. We look forward to another dynamic season.”

A reimagining of the original ’80s crime drama series, The Equalizer chronicles the life of Robyn McCall (Queen Latifah), an enigmatic woman with a mysterious background who uses her extensive skills as a former CIA operative to help those with nowhere else to turn.

Queen Latifah stars in the series alongside Lorraine Toussaint, Tory Kittles, Adam Goldberg, Liza Lapira and Laya DeLeon Hayes.

She also executive produces alongside Andrew Marlowe, Terri Edda Miller, John Davis, John Fox, Debra Martin Chase,Shakim Compere, Joseph C. Wilson, Loretha Jones and original Equalizer co-creator Richard Lindheim. Wilson and Glass are the co-showrunners.