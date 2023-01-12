Chloe Bailey is an actress trying to protect herself on a cursed movie set in the trailer upcoming horror film, The Exorcism.

The film, formerly known as The Georgetown Project, stars Russell Crowe as an actor who had gotten clean from his substance abuse. But now that he’s working on a new horror film about statanic possession, he starts wondering if he’s falling back into old habits or if he’s actually at risk of being the devil’s plaything.

According to the official synopsis:

Academy Award-winner Russell Crowe stars as Anthony Miller, a troubled actor who begins to unravel while shooting a supernatural horror film. His estranged daughter, Lee (Ryan Simpkins), wonders if he’s slipping back into his past addictions or if there’s something more sinister at play.

Bailey’s character is an actress who isn’t taking the film she’s starring in for granted. In the one of the first scenes in the trailer, embedded below, Bailey’s character is spreading sage smoke around her. When asked why, she says how some horror film sets have had weird, seemingly-cursed things happen and she’s not taking any chances.

The film is directed by Joshua John Miller and also stars Sam Worthington, Adam Goldberg and David Hyde Pierce.

The Exorcism comes to theaters from Vertical June 7.