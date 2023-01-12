A new Fairly OddParents series is coming to Nickelodeon May 20, and this time, a young Black girl is at the center of magical hijinks.

Nickelodeon has revealed the trailer and poster for The Fairly OddParents: A New Wish. The 20-episode series stars Ashleigh Crystal Hairston as Hazel Wells, a 10-year-old girl who becomes the next child Cosmo and Wanda help wish their magical wish-making.

According to the logline, Hazel and her family have moved to the city Dimmadelphia due to her father’s new job. She’s also without her brother Antony, who has just started attending college. All alone, she tries to run away, only to realize that her neighbors are actually fairy godparents. They decide to come out of retirement in order to make Hazel’s childhood happy. Daran Norris and Susanne Blakeslee return as the voices of Cosmo and Wanda.

The 30-minute premiere episode, “Fly,” airs May 20 at 4:30 pm/3:30 pm central on Nickelodeon. The series will come to international audiences on Netflix at a later date.

The Fairly OddParents: A New Wish is co-executive produced by David Stone, Lindsay Katai, Hairston, and Daniel Abramovici, with The Fairly OddParents creator Butch Hartman and Fred Seibert executive producing. The series is produced by Nickelodeon Animation with Nickelodeon’s senior vice president of TV series snimation, Claudia Spinelli and Nickelodeon’s vice president of current series animation Kelley Gardner overseeing. Executive in Charge Neil Wade oversees the series.