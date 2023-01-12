B.J. Britt, Jonathan Bennett and Tyler Hynes are giving Hallmark movie fans a new perspective.

The three stars are headlining the new Hallmark+ film trilogy The Groomsmen. According to the trilogy’s description, the story follows “three best friends who stand up for each other on the biggest days of their lives.” The three films are called The Groomsmen: First Look, The Groomsmen: Second Chances and The Groomsmen Last Dance.

What is ‘The Groomsmen’ on Hallmark about?

Here’s more about the film:

The Groomsmen trilogy takes viewers on the journey of a lifetime as three best friends come together to celebrate their wedding days in the breathtaking destinations of Greece, Italy and Bulgaria. As they navigate complex relationships with friends, love interests and family members, this movie trilogy is filled with heart, humor and charm. Pete (Britt), a kind-hearted pediatrician with a penchant for planning; Danny (Bennett), a baseball coach with a heart of gold; and Jackson (Hynes), a stylish and charming social media agent, lean on each other and draw strength from the bonds they share from the special brotherhood built over the years.

Bennett, Hynes and Ryan M. Murphy serve as executive producers.

How ‘The Groomsmen’ is different

Bennett, Hynes and Britt spoke with Blavity/Shadow and Act Managing Editor Trey Mangum about the upcoming trilogy, and Hynes explained that Bennett came up with the idea of a Hallmark film following male friends.

“What was really lovely about telling this story that’s focused on these three gentlemen, it’s doing so in service of everyone else around them…there’s a lot of female characters, young characters, old characters, there’s a diverse cast, which I thought was a really lovely opportunity to use us as a catalyst to really represent different kinds of stories and different kinds of people,” he said. He added that the stories told in the films are a “fully-rounded experience that’s not just men-centric.”

Bennett added that Hallmark movie fans can expect many of the same things they love about Hallmark movies. The only difference is the trilogy’s perspective.

“I think you’re going to get all the same things that you’ve come to know and expect from a Hallmark movie, a lot of the tropes that our audiences tune in for, but you’re getting it told from the male point of view, from the bromance side,” he said. “So you have a fresh take on that perspective. Even though it’s very different, it’s still a Hallmark movie and it has the all the things that you want and expect from your Hallmark movies, we’re just telling it from a different lens. It’s almost like you get to have your cake and eat it too.”

Britt, who is fairly new to Hallmark, said Bennett and Hynes helped him become part of the Hallmark fold.

“They’re definitely the veterans and I’m the newbie to the group but it definitely didn’t feel that way,” he said. “They took me under their wings and let me fly…I’ve learned so much from these two.”

Watch the full interview below.

When do ‘The Groomsmen’ films air on Hallmark+?

The Groomsmen: First Look aired on Oct. 17, The Groomsmen: Second Chances drops on Oct. 24 and The Groomsmen: The Last Dance debuts on Oct. 31.