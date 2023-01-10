Season 3 of The Jennifer Hudson Show is here, and Hudson has proven she’s the ultimate dreamgirl with her illustrious career.

She’s joined the coveted small list of Hollywood entities that are EGOTs, and she’s only getting started. Season 3 of the four-time Emmy nominated daytime talk show kicked off with a bang as Angela Bassett joins the comfy couch. While she’s a few years into her hosting journey, she admits she’s working on becoming more confident in her abilities spearheading the show.

What Jennifer Hudson says about the formula of her talk show

“I want more real life moments in the show and I want to talk to people from all walks of life,” she told Blavity’s Shadow and Act in a recent interview. “This is a place where everyone can feel included and be. I like the formula I had before in the first two seasons so we’ll add to it, but not necessarily take away from. “And I do want to become more comfortable as a host. I think that will prompt more change as we go along. And it will always evolve because it’s life…aAnd in life, we continually grow. So the show will grow with me season per season, and I will learn more and more and more, which is going to help me be more creative in that way.”

It’s been an incredible journey for the former American Idol contender. She’s released Grammy-winning records, performed across the world, is happy with her beau Common, and has more dreams to come to fruition.

Even with such accolades, Hudson says an Emmy-nominated talk show wasn’t the exact goal, but inspiring people through the platform was.

Her goal as host of The Jennifer Hudson show

“You will always see me try,” she said. “And so if I got that far [with getting Emmy nominations], that’s encouraging….I didn’t want to read too much into who I idolized in the talk show space because I know the biggest job…or the hardest job, is to be authentically yourself. And so I didn’t want to get inside of my head with that. I just want to exist. And so that has always been my goal…I remember starting out saying, ‘I’m not a host, I’m a human.’ And that’s my form of being a host, being a human.”

The Jennifer Hudson Show airs weekdays in syndication via Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution.