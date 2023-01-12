Matthew McConaughey faces the fire to save America Ferrera and a classroom of children in the upcoming Apple film, The Lost Bus.

Inspired by real events, the film’s trailer shows McConaughey as a struggling bus driver who becomes a hero as he braves a wildfire to save school children and their teacher (Ferrera) from the inferno. McConaughey’s character’s backstory looks tragic, since he’s glancing at a picture of himself and his son before he decides to make the call to go after the lost kids.

What is ‘The Lost Bus’ about?

Here’s more about the film:

The Lost Bus is a white-knuckle ride through one of America’s deadliest wildfires, as a wayward school bus driver (McConaughey) and a dedicated school teacher (Ferrera) battle to save 22 children from the terrifying inferno. “’The Lost Bus’ is the story of quiet heroism — of people coming together in the face of the unthinkable. I’m honored to have been entrusted with this story,” says director Paul Greengrass.

The film also stars Yul Vazquez, Ashlie Atkinson and Spencer Watson.

Greengrass serves as co-writer with Brad Inglesby and is based on the book Paradise: One Town’s Struggle to Survive an American Wildfire by Lizzie Johnson. Johnson serves as executive producer along with Jamie Lee Curtis via Comet Pictures. Producers include Gregory Goodman, Jason Blum for Blumhouse Productions and Inglesby.

When does ‘The Lost Bus’ come to theaters and streaming?

The specific date for release is not yet known, but it is confirmed that The Lost Bus comes to Apple TV+ and select theaters this fall.

Watch the trailer below: