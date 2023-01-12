The first trailer for David Oyelowo and Simone Missick‘s upcoming Apple TV+ series Government Cheese has dropped. From what we can see, it’s clear this is a version of a period story with Black characters that we haven’t seen before.

The series has a lot of odd humor, curated artistic shots, and a Wes Anderson-esque level of eccentricity. This makes a change for how we usually see stories set in the 1960s starring Black characters. Refreshingly, it seems like the characters aren’t outwardly burdened by racism or racial violence.

That’s not to say there isn’t violence, though. Oyelowo’s character is a criminal trying to go straight. But it turns out he owes a certain criminal group a lot of money, and they are out to get it no matter what. The series also stars Jahi Di’Allo Winston and Evan Ellison.

What is ‘Government Cheese’ about and who else stars?

According to the synopsis:

Government Cheese is a surrealist family comedy set in 1969 San Fernando Valley that tells the story of the Chambers, a quirky family pursuing lofty and seemingly impossible dreams, beautifully unfettered by the realities of the world. When Hampton Chambers (Oyelowo) is released from prison, his long-awaited family reunion doesn’t go quite as he’d planned. During his absence, Hampton’s wife Astoria (Missick) and sons Einstein (Ellison) and Harrison (Di’Allo Winston) have formed an unconventional family unit, and Hampton’s return spins their world into chaos.

Photo: Apple TV+

The series also stars Jean-Michel Richaud, London Garcia, Djilali Rez-Kallah, Bokeem Woodbine, Jeremy Bobb, Louis Cancelmi, Julien Heron, Djilali Rez-Kallah, Louis Ferreira, Thomas Beaudoin, Kyle Mac with John Ortiz and Adam Beach.

When does ‘Government Cheese’ premiere?

Oyelowo executive produces through his Yoruba Saxon production company alongside writers/EPs/co-showrunners Paul Hunter and Ayesha Carr, with Hunter also directing. Charles D. King and Jelani Johnson of MACRO Television Studios also executive produce, with Ali Brown executive producing for Ventureland. Apple Studios and MACRO Television Studios produce.

Government Cheese will make its world premiere at SXSW on March 9. The first four episodes of the 10-episode series come to Apple TV+ on April 16, with new episodes every Wednesday through May 28.