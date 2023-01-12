The second season of The Night Agent is thrilling fans with high-stakes action. But what about the ending? Let’s break it down.

Peter Sutherland (Gabriel Basso) is trying to take down a global conspiracy that began with partner, Alice (Brittany Snow) getting killed on a mission, and ended up with him thwarting a terrorist attack.

Throughout the season, Peter is adamant about finding the culprits and bringing them to justice and it ends in a showdown with Markus (Michael Malarkey), through a chain of events essentially triggered by intelligence broker Jacob Monroe (Louis Herthum).

The planned attack: Is Markus stopped?

Markus and his team are trying to commit a terrorist attack at the UN by releasing KX (a weapon at the center of this season’s conspiracy involving the shuttered CIA program, Project Foxglove) canisters within the UN building. The attack is part of Markus’ revenge plot because, as Peter learns, the US is trying to hide the fact that they were the ones who sold KX to Markus’ family, including his dictator uncle Viktor Bala (Dikran Tulaine) in the first place, and the UN covered it up. Even though Viktor was convicted on account of his deeds as a dictator, Markus believes it was the US and the UN who were behind his uncle’s fall from grace. Tómas, Viktor’s son is initially in on the plan and approves of all of this, but soon comes to realize that this is an incredibly terrifying and dangerous plan and wants to call it off and stop it. However, he is killed by Markus.

As Markus’ plan begins to go awry, he takes Sloane, the wife of his cousin Tomás, as a hostage in her hotel room. But Sloane lets Peter and Rose (Luciane Buchanan) know that Markus is inside. Sloane manages to save herself by knocking Markus out, but it’s Peter who gets the final say as he shoots Markus, killing him.

How ‘The Night Agent’ Season 2 ends

Now, all that’s left for Peter and Rose to do is turn off all the air vents in the building to prevent the KX from detonating. With the help of ally Noor (Arienne Mandi) and his new superior (Amanda Warren), Peter is able to thwart the planned attack. Peter and Rose succeed, but Peter decides it’s time for him to turn himself into Catherine for the wrong he’s done in the name of saving the world. However, he’s not off the job for too long as Catherine sends him out on another mission.

Do Peter and Rose break up, and what happens to Noor?

Yes, Peter and Rose break up and go their separate ways in The Night Agent Season 2 finale, realizing that it will be hard for them to be together because of Peter’s job, and Rose can’t save him when he’s in trouble. Rose heads back to California to her job, where she is getting a promotion.

Noor and her mother also successfully get asylum in the United States. She is also in California and is working at a library and hopes to start college again soon. It looks like Rose and Noor will continue to have a friendship.

What is the mission Catherine has for Peter in Season 3 and who exactly is Jacob Monroe?

Catherine taps Peter for another mission– to be a double agent and continue to get close to Monroe, who believes he has Peter in his back pocked. Catherine doesn’t know, and it is unclear to the audience as well, who is in charge–Monroe, or the dangerous politician that he has put in the White House, Governor Hagan (Ward Horton). This perfectly sets up Season 3, as Peter will be working on the inside to try to save the United States from a very precarious situation with Monroe and Hagan.