The Night Agent stars are talking about how trust (or a lack of it) is a big part of what fuels the relationships in Season 2.

Gabriel Basso, who plays Peter Sutherland, told Blavity/Shadow and Act Managing Editor Trey Mangum that Peter has evolved significantly since the first season. One noticeable change is Peter’s growing distrust of authority figures within the government.

“There’s a certain amount of trust for any authority figures you have in a job like this,” Basso said. “I think realizing that this environment is way more utilitarian than law enforcement might be, you’re now doing spy things, and this world is very ‘I’m using you right now.’ You are so compartmentalized, and what [you’re asked] to do is so separate from the bigger picture, that Peter is now questioning everything he’s told to do, which probably isn’t healthy. But it’s natural, given what happened in Season 1 and how compartmentalized that terrorist attack was. It ruins his life.”

Amanda Warren, who plays Basso’s superior, Catherine Weaver, said her character thrives on her agents’ inability to pin her down.

“She is a straight-shooter, and it is nice to try to bring that dynamic of ‘Don’t play with me, don’t mess around with me,'” Warren said. “I think that’s really refreshing when everything was so gray and cloudy for Peter and Rose to navigate through Season 1. It was very nice to play with the wording of everything…to clearly communicate what she needs when and how. For people like Peter and Rose, who have come in from their previous experience with really set boundaries that they’re trying to establish through their trauma, it makes for some really layered, complicated conflict.”

Watch the full interview with The Night Agent cast above. The second season is now streaming on Netflix. It has already been renewed for Season 3.