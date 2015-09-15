The long-awaited spinoff of The Office has revealed its name, as well as when it is premiering on Peacock.

More information about the The Paper was revealed at NBCU’s Upfronts presentation on Monday.

The series is set to be led by Domhnall Gleeson, Sabrina Impacciatore and The Office alum Oscar Nunez. It was announced that the series will premiere in September. An exact date isn’t known yet.

The series, which is from The Office U.S. creator Greg Daniels and Michael Koman, is “set in the same universe as The Office “and features the documentary crew that immortalized Dunder Mifflin’s Scranton branch. The crew is in search of a new subject when they discover a historic Toledo newspaper, The Truth Teller, and the eager publisher that is trying to revive it.”

Who else stars in ‘The Paper’

The Paper also stars Chelsea Frei, Melvin Gregg, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Alex Edelman, Ramona Young and Tim Key.

Executive producers are Ricky Gervais, Stephen Merchant, Howard Klein, Ben Silverman and Banijay Americas (formerly Reveille). Universal Television is the studio.

‘The Burbs, ‘All Her Fault’ and more are coming

On Monday, Peacock also confirmed details of other scripted originals that are a part of the upcoming slate, including originals All Her Fault (starring Sarah Snook and Jay Ellis), The Burbs remake (starring Keke Palmer), Bel-Air season 4 and more.