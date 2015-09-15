Melvin Gregg is the latest to join The Office follow-up series at Peacock.

Chelsea Frei and Ramona Young have also joined the series, which includes the previously cast Domhnall Gleeson and Sabrina Impacciatore.

The series is from original The Office adapter Greg Daniels and Nathan for You co-creator Michael Koman.

What will the new The Office series be about?

It is not an official spinoff, but it is a mockumentary set within The Office universe.

Here’s the logline:

The documentary crew that immortalized Dunder Mifflin’s Scranton branch is in search of a new subject when they discover a dying historic Midwestern newspaper and the publisher trying to revive it with volunteer reporters.

The series is produced by Universal Television.

“It’s been more than ten years since the final episode of The Office aired on NBC, and the acclaimed comedy series continues to gain popularity and build new generations of fans on Peacock,” said Lisa Katz, President, NBCUniversal Entertainment, in a previous statement. “In partnership with Universal Television and led by the creative team of Greg Daniels and Michael Koman, this new series set in the universe of Dunder Mifflin introduces a new cast of characters in a fresh setting ripe for comedic storytelling: a daily newspaper.”

The series is executive produced by Daniels and Koman along with Ricky Gervais, Stephen Merchant, Howard Klein, Ben Silverman and Banijay Americas (formerly Reveille).

Deadline first reported the news of Gregg’s casting.