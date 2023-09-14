When The Old Guard hit Netflix in 2020, it became a hit due to its mix of timeless warriors, gritty action and hefty emotional weight. Based on the comic book series by Greg Rucka and Leandro Fernández, it’s now recognized as one of the streamer’s biggest action hits, exploring a world where a small group of immortals secretly protects humanity across centuries.

The long-awaited sequel, The Old Guard 2, premiered on July 2, 2025, and has already climbed Netflix’s Top 10 charts. Fortunately for fans, its themes of ancient mythology, betrayal, redemption and mystery have been amplified in the second film. This movie does not just bring back a team of beloved immortal mercenaries; it expands the cinematic universe and raises the stakes with a jaw-dropping finale. The Old Guard 2 explores what happens when an ancient power becomes more fragile than ever. There are new rules regarding immortality and new enemies emerge, which leaves the team’s future hanging in the balance. If viewers are scratching their heads over what it all means, this The Old Guard 2 ending explained breaks it all down.

What went down in ‘The Old Guard’?

Before diving into the sequel’s explosive ending, it’s worth revisiting how the first film set up the saga. In The Old Guard, viewers meet Andy (Charlize Theron), who is a centuries-old warrior leading a secret team of immortals. These immortals, Booker (Matthias Schoenaerts), Joe (Marwan Kenzari) and Nicky (Luca Marinelli) have fought countless wars across history. It explores how Nile (KiKi Layne), a young U.S. Marine who survives a fatal wound in combat, is thrust into their ancient group and learns about her new identity. She resists joining initially, but eventually understands their greater mission when she accepts the fact that she can’t return to normal life.

Overall, the first film centers on how a corrupt pharmaceutical CEO wants to exploit their healing abilities. It all begins when an ex-CIA operative Copley (Chiwetel Ejiofor) hires them for a mission which turns out to be a setup. Their abilities are captured on camera, and the footage is sold to Merrick (Harry Melling), who wants to kidnap and experiment on the immortals. Yet, that’s not all that happened in the action-packed two-hour film. One of the movie’s biggest twists is that the world’s oldest immortal, Andy, may be losing her unique powers. When the immortals are overtaken by Merrick, Booker betrays the team out of desperation, since he has grown weary of his immortality and just wants to be mortal. Despite his betrayal, at the end of it all, he is forgiven but exiled for 100 years.

And the final shocker? Quynh (Veronica Van), with whom Andy had fought battles long before meeting her team, has returned. But their past is a complicated one. The two were captured in England during the witch trials era and were repeatedly executed. When mortals realized they could not kill them, Quynh was cast into the ocean in an iron maiden, which meant she would drown over and over again for eternity. Despite Andy’s efforts to find her, 500 years later, she has mysteriously made a comeback. And with Nile having some intense dreams about Quynh’s seemingly endless rage and pain, audiences were left to wonder about her intentions.

Who’s in ‘The Old Guard 2’ cast?

The Old Guard 2 has added powerful new players to the narrative while reuniting the original cast in full force. Charlize Theron reprises her role as Andy and now faces the reality of her waning immortality. On the other hand, newcomer Nile (Kiki Layne) is a fully integrated member of the team. Her confidence has grown, and she may even be the most powerful of the immortals. Then there’s Booker (Matthias Schoenaerts), who returns in the second film as a guilt-ridden character still trying to seek redemption after his betrayal of the team. Of course, Joe (Marwan Kenzari) and Nicky (Luca Marinelli) continue to anchor the team emotionally, with their deep, loving bond giving The Old Guard 2 some of its most tender moments.

Also returning in the second film is Chiwetel Ejiofor as Copley. The former CIA agent turns into an unlikely ally. But some of the most game-changing returns are those of antagonists and some characters with unclear loyalties. Quynh (Veronica Van) comes back with a vengeance fueled by hundreds of years of torture and a crippling sense of abandonment.

There are also newcomers, including the character Tuah, who is played by Henry Golding. He is a historian who understands the complex spiritual science of immortality better than anyone else. One of the biggest additions to the cast in The Old Guard 2 is Discord, who is played by the iconic Uma Thurman. She is the first immortal ever born but is possibly the most dangerous to exist. Her entrance changes everything for the team. This is especially because she challenges Andy’s authority and hints that the rules of immortality are about to be rewritten.

How did Andy lose her immortality?

One of the most emotional and confusing moments from the first film was the reveal that Andy was no longer immortal. In The Old Guard 2, audiences finally learn exactly how and why this happened. Surprisingly, it has everything to do with Nile. According to Tuah, the new immortal historian, a mysterious and ancient phenomenon is to blame for Andy losing her immortality. What is known as the “Last Immortal Effect” is when the universe brings forth a final immortal, which is a type of balancing mechanism.

Unbeknownst to both Nile and the team, she was divinely selected for this final immortal role. In this position, if she wounds another immortal in a certain way, that immortal loses their regenerative power. Cutting back to the first film, there is a scene where Nile and Andy are training together and Nile stabbed Andy. This act would normally seem insignificant and was narratively minor at the time. However, it has come with some major long-term consequences for Andy. She is no longer invincible, so she must face her fears and confront her mistakes since danger looms. But Tuah brings up the possibility that her condition may be reversible since immortality may be transferable. This revelation plays a big part in the plot later in the film.

Does Nile die?

Despite several close calls in The Old Guard 2, Nile does not die. But her role is arguably one of the most intense. She is the new key to unlocking or removing immortality. She finds herself targeted by Discord and Quynh, who seek to manipulate her power. As such an integral part of the immortals’ longevity, she has to be extremely careful despite being new to this whole world.

In the final act, Nile uses her ability in a powerful and significant way. In a confrontation with Quynh, she deliberately wounds her and strips her of her immortality. She frees Quynh from centuries of suffering and ultimately gives her a second chance at a mortal life. But this move makes Nile more vulnerable than ever, leading to her being captured by Discord. With Discord desperate to regain her own immortality, she intends to use Nile’s powers to extend her life. So although Nile survives physically, she is in captivity at the film’s end. This poses a huge threat to the rest of the immortals.

Why did ‘The Old Guard 2’ end like that?

The end of The Old Guard 2 is a bold departure from traditional action movie finales. Instead of wrapping up all the plotlines in a tidy bow, the film leaves audiences on a big cliffhanger. During the climax, the immortals face off against Discord and Quynh. They both are against serving mortals and instead aim to create chaos. The battle occurs in a decommissioned nuclear bunker, which the antagonists trigger to destroy half a continent if triggered. But Booker, who has been regaining the team’s trust, offers his own immortality to Andy. Nile acts as a conduit and transfers his powers to Andy. So, he finally gets his wish to be a mortal, but his journey ends with a heartbreaking slip into death.

At the same time, Quynh is wounded by Nile, which results in her immortality being stripped from her. During a fight between Andy and Discord, Andy realized for the first time that Discord is no longer immortal when a hand wound doesn’t heal. But the win is short-lived. It is revealed that she captured the remaining immortals, who are trapped in a helicopter. She hopes that their immortality can be transferred to her. Discord escapes Andy’s clutches, taking Nile and the rest of the immortals with her. This leaves only Andy and Quynh. They are stunned by what went down but even more determined to get the immortals back in an epic mission. Then, the screen fades to black, which sets up a “to be continued” type of narrative.

When is ‘The Old Guard 3’ coming out?

As of now, Netflix has not officially announced a third installment. The writer Greg Rucka, who penned the graphic novel and both scripts, has envisioned a trilogy. As Looper describes, “The film written by Rucka and directed by Prince-Bythewood is a direct adaptation of this story, which follows the crew as they discover Nile and try to fight their way out of a trap set up to learn their secrets…Rucka and Fernandez have planned a trilogy of stories following these characters.” So, given that the movies have closely followed the comic, it is likely fans will see The Old Guard 3, even if there’s a bit of a wait required.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is The Old Guard queer?

Technically, some of The Old Guard characters are queer. The movie has been praised for its LGBTQIA+ representation, which is thanks to Rucka, who has long been an inclusive writer. Characters Joe and Nicky are canonically out gay men who met during the Crusades and have been together for centuries, as Vox reports.

What happens to Andy in The Old Guard comics?

One of the biggest differences between the movie and comics is that in the comics Andy is still immortal, according to Business Insider.