The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder is coming back soon for Season 3, and it has already been renewed for Season 4.

The sequel series to the original Disney Channel series by creator/executive producer Bruce W. Smith and executive producer Ralph Farquhar will premiere its third season Aug. 6.

Also, to make the news even better, Disney+ has already renewed the series for the fourth season, coming to the platform in 2026.

What will Season 3 be about?

The third season will find Penny Proud (Kyla Pratt) and her friends Dijonay (Karen Malina White), Zoey (Soleil Moon Frye) and LaCienega (Alisa Reyes) “embarking on international escapades, wild adventures and fantastical stops packed with hilarity, heart, and most of all, discovery,” according to the official description.

New guest stars for ‘The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder’ Season 3?

New guest stars include Janelle James, Sanaa Lathan, Neil deGrasse Tyson, Lynn Whitfield, Adrienne Warren, Kirk Franklin and Bubba Wallace. They join recurring guest stars Keke Palmer, Billy Porter and Zachary Quinto, EJ Johnson, Asante Blackk, Artist “A Boogie” Dubose, Bresha Webb, Aiden Dodson, Carlos Alazraqui, Al Roker, CeeLo Green, Tiffany Haddish, Gabrielle Union, Chance the Rapper, Brenda Song, Lena Waithe and MIYACHI.

Apart from Pratt, White, Frye and Reyes, the returning main cast includes Tommy Davidson, Paula Jai Parker, JoMarie Payton, Cedric the Entertainer, Carlos Mencia, Alvaro Gutierrez, Raquel Lee Bolleau, Marcus T. Paulk and Melissa De Souza.

Music will also once again be a huge part of the Proud Family series with Kurt Farquhar returning as songwriter and composer. Songwriter/producer Roccstar also joins, contributing 10 new original songs.

Check out the new trailer below.