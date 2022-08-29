The luxurious ladies of Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Dubai will return to television screens this week.

The original cast, Caroline Brooks, Caroline Stanbury, Lesa Milan, Sara al Madani and Chanel Ayan, are still holding court and will be joined by a new housewife, Taleen Marie.

At the end of Season 1, viewers saw the build-ups and breakdowns of some of the show’s founding relationships, and they should prepare themselves for some even wilder changes this season.

“Friendships and the dynamics of friendships have certainly shifted tremendously,” Brooks said in a recent interview with Blavity’s Shadow and Act.

Brooks returns this season as a total powerhouse, showcasing the success of her luxury salon and spa, The Glass House.

“There were a lot of ups and downs in building it. But I’m incredibly proud of my business,” Brooks said, referring to the spa as her “dream.”

She continued, “I’m super excited for the fans to see that side of me because my life really does revolve around work in business, and I feel like in Season 1, people got to hear a little bit about it, but in Season 2, you get to see a lot more of it.”

Brooks’ identity as an entrepreneur is a vital part of Real Housewives as she and fellow castmates Milan and Ayan are three of the most successful Black women in the country.