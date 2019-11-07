The Scrubs reboot in development at ABC has officially nabbed a series order.

The show has received a straight-to-series order for the 2025-2026 season, with many of the original cast returning. It’s been fifteen years since fans of the show said goodbye to the beloved staff of Sacred Heart Hospital.

The show will follow JD and Turk’s return to Sacred Heart

It was first reported that a Scrubs reboot was in the works in December, and Zach Braff, who plays protagonist JD, was confirmed to return in May. He’s now joined by Donald Faison, who will return as JD’s best friend, Turk, and Sarah Chalke as JD’s longtime love, Elliot. The reboot will follow the iconic BFFs as they attempt to navigate the medical industry today.

“JD (Braff) & Turk (Faison) scrub in together for the first time in a long time- medicine has changed, interns have changed, but their bromance has stood the test of time. Characters new and old navigate the waters of Sacred Heart with laughter, heart and some surprises along the way,” according to the show’s logline.

Scrubs creator Bill Lawrence, who is also set to return as an executive producer, shared he’s looking forward to returning to Sacred Heart.

“Scrubs means so very much to me. So excited for the chance to get the band back together,” Variety reported he said.

In October, he opened up to Deadline about how he’s approaching the reboot, which he described as a mix of a revival and a reboot, returning to the original show’s format with a new crop of interns at Sacred Heart.

“We’ve been talking about a lot, and I think the only real reason to do it is a combo,” he told the outlet. “A: people wanting to see what the world of medicine was like for the people they love, which is part of any successful reboot. But B: I think that show always worked because you get to see young people dropped into the world of medicine, knowing young people that go there are super idealistic and are doing it because it’s a calling. There’s no cliché ‘rich doctors playing golf’ — that’s not what it is anymore. So I think that, no matter what it is, it would be a giant mistake not to do as a combo of those two things.”

Judy Reyes in talks to join reboot cast

In addition to Braff, Faizon, Chalke and Lawrence, Tim Hobert and Aseem Batra will return to the show as executive producers and showrunners. Hobert was a writer, executive producer and consulting producer on the original series, and Batra was a writer and story editor, per Variety.

Jeff Ingold and Liza Katzer also join the reboot as executive producers.

Judy Reyes, who played head nurse and Turk’s wife, Carla Espinosa, in Scrubs, is in talks to return. She currently stars in ABC’s High Potential, and the Scrubs reboot is figuring out scheduling so she can join the cast.

Scrubs originally aired on NBC from 2001-2008 before moving to ABC in 2009, and the show ended in 2010.