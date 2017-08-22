Prime Video has announced a premiere date for their new adult animated sci-fi comedy series, The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy.

Produced by Amazon MGM Studios, the series stars Stephanie Hsu, Keke Palmer, Maya Rudolph, Natasha Lyonne, Kieran Culkin, and Sam Smith.

“The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy follows Dr. Sleech and Dr. Klak—aliens, best friends, and intergalactically renowned surgeons—as they tackle anxiety-eating parasites, illegal time loops, and deep-space STIs,” the synopsis reads. “In Season One, doctors Sleech and Klak take on a highly dangerous and potentially groundbreaking case and, in doing so, put existence itself in jeopardy. Although considering their dismal personal lives, oblivion might be an improvement.”

Cirocco Dunlap is the showrunner for The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy. Dunlap will executive produce alongside Rudolph, Danielle Renfrew Behrens and Lyonne for Animal Pictures.

The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy will premiere Feb. 23 on Prime Video.