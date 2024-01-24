Artificial Intelligence is everywhere these days, seeking to make lives more efficient so humans can focus on what matters most to them. Beyond its practical applications, AI has also become a useful tool for writers facing creative roadblocks. Most recently, the creators of The Simpsons used this tool to shock audiences during the season 36 premiere on Sunday, Sept. 29. When a title card appeared on-screen labeling the highly anticipated episode as the series finale, social media quickly lit up with longtime fans expressing their concerns.

“Am I really watching the series finale of ‘The Simpsons?'” one Twitter/X user asked. “Wtf. I don’t remember that announcement.” An animated version of Conan O’Brien hosted the S36 premiere; ahead of the show, he teased something major coming in a tweet. “I’m finally back on ‘The Simpsons’ this Sunday with a mind-blowing episode that has been 36 years in the making,” the comedian wrote. “I can’t imagine a bigger national event in the next five weeks.”

Was That Really ‘The Simpsons’ Series Finale?

On-screen, O’Brien told audiences, “It’s such an honor to be with you all for the series finale of ‘The Simpsons’. Well, it’s true. Fox has decided to end ‘The Simpsons’. This show was such a special part of my early career, so being here means the world to me.” The late-night star went on to introduce “original cuts” he claimed to be from old episodes, spoofing shows like The Sopranos, Breaking Bad, Game of Thrones and Succession. Rather than actually concluding Marge and Homer’s story, the S36 premiere “imagined what the perfect ending of ‘The Simpsons’ would look like – as written by AI.”

The creators showed us how Principal Skinner’s retirement might play out, along with the closing of Moe’s bar and the death of Mr. Burns. Seeing as Fox has yet to renew the series for a 37th season, it’s entirely possible a real series finale for The Simpsons could be written sooner rather than later. As the Independent notes, the show’s “golden era” was considered to be from seasons three to nine; recent years have seen consistent conversations about whether the famous yellow family has overstayed their welcome. Do you think it’s time for the animated show to end? Let us know in the comments!