Netflix’s The Survivors is a new limited series that is based on a best-selling Australian crime novel of the same name by Jane Harper, which was released for streaming on June 6. This adaptation has quickly become a must-see thanks to its blend of psychological drama and take on the long-lasting impacts of grief. It follows a community that is still haunted by a tragic past filled with unexplained death and long-buried secrets. The finale of the six-episode Netflix original unpacks a lot, so it is no surprise that viewers are trying to make sense of everything they saw. If you still have questions after tapping in, read on for a full overview of The Survivors‘ ending explained.

What is the plot of ‘The Survivors’?

The plot of The Survivors explores many interesting themes, diving far beyond the surface. Its plot follows Kieran Elliott (Charlie Vickers), a man from a fictional Tasmanian coastal town. Kieran has avoided his hometown for years due to the haunting reality that faces him there. After his brother and two other teens’ lives were taken by a tragic storm, revisiting has only reminded him of painful memories. Many of the biggest conflicts within the narrative actually happened in the past, so a majority of the plot investigates the way the community, Evelyn Bay, reconciles with that dark and unresolved trauma.

Viewers soon learn of Kieran’s deep-seated guilt over the death of his brother. This is amplified as his mother, Verity (Robyn Malcolm), blames him for the incident. This is because Kieran was stranded in a cave with his friend Olivia Birch (Jessica De Gouw) as a boy. His older brother attempted to come to his rescue, but ultimately lost his life during a fatal incident at sea. Time away from Evelyn Bay proved futile, since he was brought right back to the place he was in mentally before he left.

He returns with Mia Chang (played by Yerin Ha), whose youth was also impacted by tragedy. On the same day that Kieran’s brother passed away, she lost her best friend, Gabby Birch (Eloise Rothfield), under mysterious circumstances. The two of them both left Tasmania soon after the storm, but they later reconnected in Sydney, where they welcomed a child together. It is only the community commemoration of the deaths that brings them back to Evelyn Bay and forces them to confront their pasts.

What goes down in Evelyn Bay when Kieran and Mia return?

Once Kieran and Mia return home, a whole can of worms is unleashed. Kieran’s mom still resents him, his father Brian Elliott (Damien Garvey) is dealing with dementia, and there is still no closure about Gabby’s death. They soon discover that there may be more to the story than they know due to a new addition to the town. Bronte Laidler (Shannon Berry) is new in town and is why locals get more invested in what happened to Gabby. She is a photographer drawn to Evelyn Bay due to the unresolved case of Gabby Birch.

Viewers witness Bronte carry out a passionate investigation into the girl’s mysterious disappearance and (assumed) tragic death. She takes photos of the caves and attempts to piece together the mystery of her disappearance. Bronte even questions the lack of general community concern for the truth of what happened. The death of two teenage boys (including Kieran’s brother) seems to take precedence, which doesn’t sit right with her.

What happened to Bronte?

Unfortunately for Bronte, her curiosity about Gabby leads to her own death. Investigating the case brought her closer to the killer – so close that she became the next victim. Although many of the characters don’t know until the last episode, Bronte comes into contact with who really killed Gabby. However, the community does not initially connect the two deaths. Yet another death in Evelyn Bay causes commotion, so Kieran looks into the situation, as seen in the shocking conclusion of The Survivors.

As viewers learn, Kieran’s childhood friend Sean Gilroy (Thom Green) sealed Gabby’s fate. On the same day as the storm that killed Kieran’s brother, Sean took Gabby to the caves. Although they intended to meet their friends there, they never found Kieran. However, Sean led Gabby to a deep part of the caves, which she couldn’t navigate herself.

He attempts to kiss her, but she does not respond well to it, asking instead to be taken home. But in response to the rejection, Sean abandons Gabby, essentially leaving her to die in the caves as water levels rise. Her body was never discovered, and after 15 years, he does not plan to let his secret out. When Bronte learns the truth, Sean beats her to death on the beach. This murder eventually leads to him being implicated in both deaths.

How does ‘The Survivors’ end?

Although there is some major conflict in the last parts of the series, The Survivors ends relatively peacefully. In an attempt to cover up his involvement with Gabby and Bronte’s deaths, Sean has an altercation with Kieran. The former attempts to kill the latter, who now knows about how he led Gabby to her death. After tension rises, Sean fails to take Kieran out and is finally arrested.

The end of the series is in no way a very happy conclusion. Tony Ayres explains to Tudum, “There are no easy solutions, but there is still a seed of hope.” The end of the show nods to the next chapter for people in Evelyn Bay, with a somber yet hopeful conclusion that shows the community’s first stages of healing. Kieran’s family stops pointing fingers at him about his brother’s death. Also, the families of Sean’s victims finally know what happened to their loved ones and can properly grieve.

Frequently Asked Questions

Where was The Survivors filmed?

The series was filmed in Tasmania in an area named Eaglehawk Neck, but is set in a fictional town. As Ayres tells Tudum, “Evelyn Bay doesn’t actually exist. Jane [Harper] made it up out of a number of different places.”

Is The Survivors by Jane Harper a movie?

No, to date, there is not a movie based on Jane Harper’s novel The Survivors, just the Netflix TV adaptation.