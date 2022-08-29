The Traitors season 2 trailer is here.

The Peacock series returns with host Alan Cumming, offering viewers a second season of adventure. The first three episodes of Season 2 will drop on Jan. 12, followed by weekly releases on Thursdays.

This season also has The Traitors Postmortem aftershow, providing additional footage and interviews with eliminated contestants.

‘The Traitors’ Season 2 contestants are:

Carsten “Bergie” Bergersen (Love Island USA)

Chris ‘C.T.’ Tamburello (The Challenge)

Dan Gheesling (Big Brother)

Deontay Wilder (FMR Boxing Heavyweight Champion)

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu (Love Island UK)

Janelle Pierzina (Big Brother)

Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio (The Challenge)

John Bercow (FMR Speaker of the UK House of Commons)

Kevin Kreider (Bling Empire)

Larsa Pippen (The Real Housewives of Miami)

Marcus Jordan (Fashion Entrepreneur)

Maksim Chmerkovskiy (Dancing with the Stars)

Mercedes “MJ” Javid (Shahs of Sunset)

Parvati Shallow (Survivor)

Peppermint (RuPaul’s Drag Race)

Peter Weber (The Bachelor)

Phaedra Parks (Married to Medicine)

Sandra Diaz-Twine (Survivor)

Shereé Whitfield (The Real Housewives of Atlanta)

Tamra Judge (The Real Housewives of Orange County)

Trishelle Cannatella (The Challenge)

Here’s the official synopsis:

The Traitors unfolds as a “nail-biting psychological adventure in which treachery and deceit are the name of the game. Entertainment’s most competitive reality stars and famous faces play the ultimate murder mystery game. Hosted by award-winning actor Alan Cumming at an ancient castle set deep in the Scottish Highlands, contestants work together on a series of exhilarating missions to build a prize fund worth up to $250,000. Hidden amongst the Faithful are the Traitors, whose goal is to eliminate the Faithful and claim the prize for themselves. Under the cover of darkness, the Traitors murder the Faithful one by one in a treacherous spree, while the Faithful try to uncover the Traitors and banish them from the game. If the Faithful contestants banish all the Traitors, they will share the prize fund, but if a Traitor or Traitors makes it to the end, they will steal all the money.”

Executive producers include Stephen Lambert, Mike Cotton, Toni Ireland, Sam Rees-Jones, Tim Harcourt, and Jack Burgess. The Traitors is also produced by cumming.

Mark your calendars for the adventure and join the journey every week on Peacock.

Check out the trailer below:





For more information on the series, click here.