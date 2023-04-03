Time magazine reported that the incident resulted in a civil lawsuit against Corby in 2009, the first civil case in England that explored the link between airborne toxic waste and birth defects, according to Time. The case proved a plausible link between toxic waste mismanagement and some children of that town being born without limbs or other birth defects.

The four-part series, which premiered Thursday, follows three mothers subjected to the harmful dust daily, eventually finding themselves together in the hospital as their children undergo surgeries and treatments for health issues caused by the exposure, per Time. The women were also part of the class-action lawsuit mentioned in the show.

Here’s what viewers can expect from the real-life story of Toxic Town, including learning more about the women of Corby who were affected by the toxic dust, how they uncovered the truth, and what led to their monumental court victory.