Season 2 of The Ultimatum: Queer Love on Netflix came to an end Wednesday, with its six couples finally decided whether they’ll stay together and call it quits. Now that viewers know how their love stories ended, one question remains: Where is everyone now, a year after Ultimatum Day? Here’s everything we know about where this season’s The Ultimatum: Queer Love couples are now.

AJ Blount and Britney Thompson

Relationship Status: Engaged

According to Today.com, Thompson gave Blount the ultimatum after sensing Blount wasn’t interested in marriage and paid more attention to her career than her. After learning a lesson in work-life balance and realizing how much they love each other, the pair reunited by the end of experiment and got engaged, Netflix’s Tudum reported. They’re still happily engaged — Blount even upgraded Thompson’s ring.

Haley Drexler and Pilar Dizon

Relationship Status: Engaged

After being together for more than a decade, Drexler hit Dizon with the ultimatum, Today reported. Things got complicated when Drexler found a strong connection with Magan Mourad. Dizon encouraged her to make the right choice for her and Drexler picked Dizon. Dizon proposed and Drexler said yes. The pair are still engaged.

“She was dying to get a ring on her finger also. So I told her within the next year I would make sure that I made it a priority to get down on one knee,” Drexler said during the season reunion. “And I did it less than a month later.”

The couple plans to elope.

Kyle Neal and Bridget Matloff

Relationship Status: Engaged

At the beginning of the season, Neal and Matloff had different outlooks on marriage. The former craved it, while Matloff “never really understood the point of marriage.” They eventually got on the same page and improved their communication issues. Matloff proposed to Neal on Ultimatum Day and Neal accepted. The couple are still engaged.

Mel Vitale and Marie Robertson

Relationship Status: Broken up

Vitale and Robertson were together for four years and ran a food truck business together. Robertson was ready for marriage and gave Vitale an ultimatum. Though Vitale’s trial marriage with Dayna saw the two of them get matching tattoos, Vitale reunited with Robertson and the two became engaged.

Unfortunately, marriage wasn’t in the cards for the couple. During the reunion, Vitale confirmed that they broke up a couple of months after their Ultimatum experience. “‘With Marie’ is nonexistent. Period,” Vitale said when reunion host JoAnna Garcia Swisher asked about their relationship.

Dayna Mathews and Magan Mourad

Relationship Status: Engaged

Mathews, who expressed being ready for marriage, gave Mourad the ultimatum. Mourad was hesitant to take their relationship to the next step because she had yet to come out to her family, which caused tension between the couple. After an explosive few weeks and both being intimate in their trial marriages, the two eventually reconciled and got engaged. They are still engaged and planning their nuptials.

Mourad shared in the reunion that she’s opened up to her family and introduced them to Mathews. “She actually came around for Thanksgiving last year,” Mourad said, tears in her eyes. “I never really brought anyone home for Thanksgiving before.”

They’re planning on their parents meeting soon.

Marita Prodger and Ashley Johnson

Relationship Status: Broken up

Johnson, desiring more love and affection, gave Prodger the ultimatum. Johnson found what she was looking for in her trial marriage with Thompson, and she ultimately broke up with Prodger. They are still broken up.

Things got heated between the former couple during the reunion. Prodger said she hated Johnson and Johnson walked away in tears. She later returned and Prodger apologized. The former couple agreed it would take some time for them to heal.