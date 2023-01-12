Rapper Vince Staples is getting his own television show.

Netflix debuts the trailer and key art for Netflix’s The Vince Staples Show. Executive produced by Kenya Barris via Khalabo Ink Society, the limited series is described as “satirical tales created by Staples, Ian Edelman and Maurice Williams.”

According to the synopsis via Netflix:

Who’s Vince Staples? Well, that’s a trickly question. He’s kind of famous, but he’s not. He’s kind of rich, but he’s not. He’s also kind of a criminal. But he’s not? Follow him on his daily adventures, where anything that can go wrong usually does.”

Recurring guest stars are Vanessa Bell Calloway and Andrea Ellsworth with guest appearances from Naté Jones, Arturo Castro, Scott MacArthur, Bryan Greenberg, and Myles Bullock.

From what the trailer shows, the series seems to give a little bit of Atlanta, which might be great for fans who are craving more of Atlanta’s zaniness now that the series has come to an end. Of course, we’ll get Staples’ own flavor for storytelling and acting, which Abbott Elementary fans have been able to see in his portrayal of Janine’s (Quinta Brunson) ex-boyfriend Maurice.

Along with Barris and Staples, the series is also executive produced by Edelman, Williams, William Stefan Smith and Corey Smyth.

The Vince Staples Show comes to Netflix Feb. 15.