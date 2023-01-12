HBO has released the trailer for The White Lotus Season 4.

The third season of the critically acclaimed series returns in February with a new group of guests facing terror, drama, and events that will change their lives forever.

Natasha Rothwell, who starred in the first season, is back and her character hopes to learn all there is to learn about The White Lotus’ Thai resort and bring it back to Hawaii, where the original White Lotus is located. But just like everyone else in the series, she’s about to get caught up in a ton of intrigue and death. Even in the trailer, she says characters could go home “in a godd**n body bag.”

Photo: HBO

The season also stars an all-star cast including Leslie Bibb, Carrie Coon, Walton Goggins, Sarah Catherine Hook, Jason Isaacs, Lalisa Manobal (aka Lisa of BLACKPINK), Michelle Monaghan, Sam Nivola, Lek Patravadi, Parker Posey, atrick Schwarzenegger, Tayme Thapthimthong, Aimee Lou Wood.

Additional cast includes Nicholas Duvernay, Arnas Fedaravičius, Christian Friedel, Scott Glenn, Dom Hetrakul, Yuri Kolokolnikov, Julian Kostov, Charlotte Le Bon, Morgana O’Reilly and Shalini Peiris.

Mike White serves as creator, director and writer. He also executive produces with David Bernad and Mark Kamine.

The White Lotus comes to HBO on Feb. 16 at 9 p.m.