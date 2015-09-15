Nicholas Duvernay, one of the breakout stars of The White Lotus Season 3, has landed a role in Reminders of Him, the Colleen Hoover adaptation that is set up at Universal.

He joins a cast that includes Maika Monroe, Tyriq Withers, Rudy Pankow and Lauren Graham.

Monroe will play Kenna Rowan in the film, which is directed by Vanessa Caswill. The screenplay is based on the novel by Hoover and is written by the author alongside Lauren Levine.

Who will Nicholas Duvernay play in ‘Reminders of Him’

As Deadline noted in their exclusive report, “Duvernay will play Roman, a bartender at Ward’s Bar, owned by Ledger Ward — the best friend of Kenna’s late boyfriend, Scotty, who gives her a job when she gets out of prison.” Withers is playing Ward.

The fourth Colleen Hoover film adaptation

Reminders of Him will become the fourth novel by Hoover that will be adapted into a film. It Ends With Us, starring Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni and Brandon Sklenar, was released last year. Regretting You, starring Allison Williams, McKenna Grace, Dave Franco, and Mason Thames, will be released later this year. Her thriller novel, Verity is being adapted into a film starring Anne Hathaway, Dakota Johnson and Josh Hartnett and is scheduled to release in May 2026 via Amazon MGM Studios.

Duvernay played Zion in Season 3 of The White Lotus. He has also appeared in the Netflix film Purple Hearts, Peacock’s Bel-Air and more.