The White Lotus Season 3 brings audiences back into the lives of the hotel chain’s latest patrons.

For Blavity’s Shadow and Act, Sharronda Williams sat down with cast members Natasha Rothwell, Jason Isaacs, Patrick Schwarzenegger and Parker Posey to discuss their characters and what fans can expect from the upcoming season.

Natasha Rothwell on Belinda’s Return in ‘The White Lotus’ Season 3

Natasha Rothwell, reprising her role as The White Lotus Season 1 character Belinda Lindsey, is back and ready to take charge of her life.

“I think it’s, it’s beautiful to see Belinda bet on herself. She’s pretty devastated after Season 1, and she took time to heal, you know. She went through a bit of depression, but now she’s taking the reins of her life. She’s no longer turning them over to people like Tanya (Jennifer Coolidge) and wanting them to live the life that she wants for her,” she said. “So she starts creating opportunity for herself. It’s amazing to see how resilient Black women are and especially to see them travel in these beautiful places and spaces. And, you know, I’m always talking about representation and visibility, but to see her travel to Thailand, it’s a signal to those watching the show that we belong there too. It’s an honor to be able to play her in this sort of victory lap.”

Jason Isaacs Describes His Character in ‘The White Lotus’ Season 3

Isaacs described his character, Timothy Ratliff, as a man defined by wealth, action, and adrenaline.

“I want to go and work out. I don’t want to do relaxing things. And I want to be working,” he said, explaining his character’s mindset. “I like making money, I like power, I like status. [I’m] obsessed with status and reputation. But almost from the first minute I get there, who knows how the holiday might have played out? My entire world is threatened, and it looks like everything that is me is about to be taken away—and everything [that] is our family will be taken away.”

Isaacs also called this season an entertaining look at the inner workings of the human psyche.

“[Series creator Mike White] set it in Thailand because he wanted to explore much deeper and richer questions than he ever has before,” he said. “Questions of self and identity and who we are. And if we’re not the things that we have and the way that people look at us, then what are we?”

Patrick Schwarzenegger on Saxon’s Relationship With His Father

Schwarzenegger discussed his character, Timothy’s equally action-oriented son, Saxon, and his obsession with gaining his father’s approval.

“He’s constantly wanting his dad to notice what he’s doing. He’s constantly offering to help him here and there,” he said. “He wants his approval, and he wants to be like his dad. And he wants the money, and he wants the power, and he wants the status, and he wants the fame, and he wants all of these different things because he truly believes that getting what you want in life [is] going to make you happy.”

Parker Posey Talks Grief and Family Dysfunction in ‘The White Lotus’ Season 3

Posey, who plays Timothy’s wife, Victoria, revealed how her character is dealing with grief after losing her father—leading her to rely on pills.

“I think COVID did a number on her. I think she’s someone who’s scared, who’s not trusting her own life, right? She’s not trusting her flow,” she said. “She’s not letting her kids be her kids. She’s thriving on drama. I loved playing her. I loved playing this strong woman who [is part of] a narcissistic family. They come to Thailand. They think they’re colonizing Thailand…they’re just not seeing past their bubble. Playing these characters in The White Lotus, you got to bring some intrigue and some messiness to [think], ‘Is she to be trusted? Will she do something really stupid? Is she [raising] the stakes for Timothy and being able to provide for her, right? We don’t know. So there’s a lot of blossoming that comes out.”

When Does ‘The White Lotus’ Season 3 Premiere?

The third season of The White Lotus follows the workers and guests at an exclusive—and deadly—Thai hotel. The White Lotus Season 3 premieres on HBO on Feb. 16 at 9 p.m.

Watch the full interviews above.