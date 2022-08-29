Ahead of the Broadway debut at the Marquis Theatre on March 29 in New York, the Tony-award-winning show hit the road for a 12-city pre-Broadway tour. The first performance was at the Baltimore Hippodrome Theatre, located in the same city where the original production 1974‘s world premiere happened, last September.

On Feb. 14, the red carpet was rolled out to commemorate the opening night of the L.A. tour stop, the last city on the road before taking off to their final destination. Celebrities and industry creatives like Sheryl Lee Ralph, Lena Waithe, Erika Alexander, Gina Torres, Cynthia Erivo, Tamala Jones, A.J. Johnson, David Talbert, and more came out to rally around it. Of course, the cast and crew made a grand appearance as they celebrated their hard work and took a moment to talk with Blavity’s Shadow and Act about the soulful musical that embodied the essence of Black culture.