CBS has officially renewed The Young and the Restless, the network’s longest-running series and the top daytime soap overall. The renewal extends the show’s run for an additional four years, ensuring its presence through the 2027-2028 television season, which will mark its 55th season.

Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment, said in a statement, “The Young and the Restless has been a staple of daytime television for over 50 years, and it is with great pleasure that we will continue that legacy at CBS. The talented cast and writers deliver compelling performances and stories on a daily basis and have provided iconic moments that have kept the show on top of the ratings and thrilled generations of fans for over five decades. We look forward to seeing what new creative twists and turns they have planned for the folks of Genoa City.”

For over five decades, The Young and the Restless has immersed viewers in the lives of the fictional families of Genoa City, including the Newmans, Winters and Abbotts, exploring their romances and rivalries. Having premiered on March 26, 1973, the show recently celebrated its 50th anniversary in March 2023.

Per CBS, The Young and the Restless boasts an average viewership of 3.50 million this season and has secured the top spot as the #1 daytime drama for 36 consecutive years. It also holds the distinction of being the #1 daytime program among Black viewers.

The show is celebrating a lot of anniversaries, including Melody Thomas Scott (Nikki Newman) being on the show for 45 years and Eric Braeden (Victor Newman) being on for 44. In 2024, Peter Bergman (Jack Abbott) at 35 years and Joshua Morrow (Nicholas Newman), Sharon Case (Sharon Newman) and Michelle Stafford (Phyllis Summers) will all celebrate 30 years.

In April, the show will celebrate the 40th anniversary of Nikki and Victor’s wedding, which aired in April 1984.