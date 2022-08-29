Paramount’s Republic Pictures has dropped the first trailer for The Young Wife, the latest film from Selah and the Spades director Tayarisha Poe starring Kiersey Clemons, Leon Bridges and Sheryl Lee Ralph.

Also written by Poe, the cast includes Kelly Marie Tran, Michaela Watkins, Brandon Micheal Hall and Judith Light. The film premiered earlier this year at the SXSW Film Festival.

Here’s the synopsis: On her wedding day, all that stands between a young woman (Clemons) and marital bliss with her soon-to-be husband (singer/songwriter Leon Bridges) is surviving the chaos and expectations of family and friends, each intensifying her spiraling panic

Check out the trailer below:

Since Selah and the Spades, Poe has also directed several episodes of television, including Dave, the new The Twilight Zone series from a few years back and Two Sentence Horror Stories.

Around the time of the film’s Prime Video release back in 2020, it was said that a series adaptation of Selah and the Spades was being developed as the streamer, but no update has come since.