Blavity’s Shadow and Act has an exclusive clip of this week’s episode of Apple TV+‘s Time Bandits.

In the upcoming episode, “Prohibition,” which is the fourth of the season, “Kevin and the Bandits run for their lives during New York’s Harlem Renaissance.”

The series was created by Jemaine Clement, Iain Morris and Taika Waititi.

Here’s the official description:

Time Bandits is an unpredictable journey through time and space with a ragtag group of thieves and their newest recruit: an 11-year-old history buff named Kevin. Together, they set out on a thrilling quest to save the boy’s parents — and the world. The eccentric crew of bandits embark on epic adventures while evil forces threaten their conquests, and life as they know it. As the group transports through time and space, the gang stumbles upon fascinating worlds of the distant past while seeking out treasure, depending on Kevin to shed light on each situation. The Time Bandits witness the creation of Stonehenge, see the Trojan Horse in action, escape dinosaurs in the prehistoric ages, wreak havoc during medieval times, experience the Ice Age, ancient civilizations and the Harlem Renaissance, and much more along the way.

The series stars Lisa Kudrow, Kal-El Tuck, Tadhg Murphy, Roger Jean Nsengiyumva, Rune Temte, Charlyne Yi, Rachel House, Kiera Thompson, James Dryden, Felicity Ward, Francesca Mills and Imaan Hadchiti, with special guest appearances by Waititi and Clement.

Time Bandits is produced for Apple TV+ by Paramount Television Studios, Anonymous Content’s AC Studios and MRC.

Clement, Morris and Taika Waititi executive produce, write, and direct select episodes. Clement and Morris are co-showrunners. Garrett Basch and Tim Coddington executive produce along with Jane Stanton, who executive produces for Handmade Films.