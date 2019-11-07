Sunday marked Broadway’s biggest night, with the 2025 Tony Awards taking place at New York City’s Radio City Music Hall. Hosted by Cynthia Erivo, the night was one to remember, and many Black talent on stage and off received their well-deserved flowers.

Natalie Venetia Belcon, Best Featured Actress in a Musical award for “Buena Vista Social Club” and Kara Young, Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play award for “Purpose” pose in the press room during the The 78th Annual Tony Awards at 3 West Club on June 08, 2025 in New York City. | Photo by Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Kara Young made Tony Award history as the first Black performer to win back-to-back

Kara Young snagged the Tony Award for Best Actress in a Featured Role in a Play for Branden Jacobs-Jenkins’ Purpose. In it, she plays Aziza, a Harlem social worker. Her history-making victory marked the first time a Black performer had won two consecutive Tony Awards, and it was her fourth nomination in a row. She won her first Tony in 2024 in the same category for Ossie Davis’ Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch. She was previously nominated for Clyde’s and Cost of Living in 2022 and 2023.

US actress Kara Young poses with the Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play award for “Purpose” in the press room during the 78th Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York on June 8, 2025. | Photo by KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images

While accepting her award, Young reflected on how the theater brings us together.

“In this world that [is] so divided, theater is…a safe, a sacred space that we have to honor and cherish and it makes us united,” she said.

Kara Young wins Featured Actress in a Play for #Purpose at the 2025 #TonyAwards pic.twitter.com/Es97H8sZ0g — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) June 9, 2025

Paul Tazewell takes home the Best Costume Design of a Musical Award

Costume designer Paul Tazewell has had a triumphant year, kicking off with his history-making win at this year’s Oscars for his work on John Chu’s celebrated Wicked adaptation. He kept the momentum going at the Tony Awards, winning Best Costume Design in a Musical for Death Becomes Her.

Paul Tazewell poses with the Best Costume Design of a Musical award for “Death Becomes Her” in The 78th Annual Tony Awards Media Room presented by Carnegie Mellon University at 3 West Club on June 08, 2025 in New York City. | Photo by Bruce Glikas/WireImage

“The Black, queer, little boy, in Akron, Ohio, had no idea that in 2025, he would have the year that he had,” Tazewell said during his acceptance speech, adding, “I have dressed so many of you, and I have worked with the rest of you out there in creating amazing worlds and telling wonderful stories, and it’s a huge privilege to be a meaningful part of this Broadway community.”

Tazewell previously won the Tony in the same category in 2016 for Hamilton.

Paul Tazewell winning an Oscar and a Tony back to back!!!!! HAPPY PRIDE 🥹🤎 pic.twitter.com/LN0SlAUSv6 — 💫 (@heyjaeee) June 8, 2025

Best Featured Actress in a Musical went to Natalie Venetia Belcon

Sunday was also a big night for Natalie Venetia Belcon, who took home the Tony Award for Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Musical for Buena Vista Social Club. She plays Omara in the show.

“This is such an incredible honor to come back this way, and to portray this woman in this band,” Belcon said in her acceptance speech. “I thank you all so much.”

Natalie Venetia Belcon accepts the Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical award for “Buena Vista Social Club” onstage during The 78th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 08, 2025 in New York City. | Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

The outlet reported Belcon was previously on Broadway almost 10 years ago in Matilda the Musical. In an interview with Playbill following her win, Belcon said, “You see somebody of a certain age that’s doing something that you appreciate, you should say it because the age, literally, has nothing to do with someone’s gifts — those don’t rot; they actually get better,” before mentioning that the youngest member of the Buena Vista Social Club, the Cuban musical ensemble formed in 1996, was in their 60s.

🎉 Natalie Venetia Belcon just won the Tony for Best Featured Actress in a Musical for Buena Vista Social Club—and baby, she earned it! From Fresh Prince to the Broadway stage, her presence is powerful, her talent undeniable, and her flowers long overdue. 🌺🔥 #TonyAwards… pic.twitter.com/1ioqy42M4R — BROADWAY BLACK! (@BroadwayBlack) June 9, 2025

Purpose wins Best Play

Branden Jacobs-Jenkins was another big winner, as Purpose won the Tony Award for Best Play.

Debra Martin Chase, David Stone, Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, Glenn Davis, and LaChanze pose with the Best Play award for “Purpose” during The 78th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 08, 2025 in New York City. | Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

After his acceptance speech, in an interview with Playbill, the acclaimed playwright emphasized the importance of supporting regional theater.

He told the outlet, “I grew up in a really prominent regional theatre community. It’s where I was born, it’s how I first saw Suzan Lori-Parks plays. I would see the weird regional production of Full Monty! That was my everything, that was where most of my friendships were forged… It’s where I learned how to be an artist, it’s how I was exposed to what art was. I just feel like this is the moment to step up and really look around and invest in the community that’s surrounding you.”

Purpose also won the Pulitzer Prize for Drama in May. And Jacobs-Jenkins is the first Black playwright to win Best Play since August Wilson won in 1987 for Fences, The Associated Press (via Beloit Daily News) reported.