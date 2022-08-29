Toya Turner, known for her role in Warrior Nun, has joined the cast of Chicago P.D. in a series regular role for the upcoming twelfth season.

TVLine exclusively broke the news.

Turner, who had a recurring role in NBC‘s New Amsterdam, will play Kiana Cook, “a patrol officer who loves the adrenaline of the job and its stakes and doesn’t blink in the face of chaos.”

The actress is not new to the Dick Wolf universe, having previously appeared on both Chicago Med and Chicago Fire.

Her arrival on Chicago P.D. comes after Tracy Spiridakos’ exit in the Season 11 finale. Turner’s other credits include Grey’s Anatomy, The Mick, Easy, and Empire.

Chicago P.D.‘s ensemble currently includes Jason Beghe, LaRoyce Hawkins, Marina Squerciati, Patrick John Flueger, Benjamin Levy Aguilar and Amy Morton.

The new season premieres on Sept. 25.