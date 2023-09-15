Trevor Jackson is joining the cast of the long-running ABC medical drama, Grey’s Anatomy.

As Deadline exclusively reported, the grown-ish alum will appear in the Season 21 finale and will have the option to become a series regular if the show is renewed for a 22nd season, which is fully expected.

The trade publication reported that “the new role was pursued by a number of young actors as the opportunity to join a long-running hit of the caliber of Grey’s Anatomy does not come along very often.”

Who is Trevor Jackson’s ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ character?

Jackson’s character is described as a “handsome, intelligent, but arrogant man in his late 20s who has just moved to Seattle.”

At this time, it’s unclear whether or not the role Jackson is in will be a new surgical intern or resident. But Deadline notes that there’s a strong possibility that he will be one, given the recent departures of Midori Francis’s character Mika and Jake Borelli’s Levi.

Jackson of course has a long history with Disney/ABC. He starred opposite Yara Shahidi in the black-ish spin-off, grown-ish, during the series’ entire duration from 2018 to 2024. He also starred in the 2010s Disney Channel film Let it Shine, as well as the third season of the acclaimed ABC anthology drama series American Crime in 2016.

When will Trevor Jackson’s first ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ episode air?

Jackson’s first episode will be on May 8, the Season 21 finale. Soon after, it should be revealed if he’ll join for the all-but-confirmed Season 22.