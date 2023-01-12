Tudum Live is coming back with big updates on some of Netflix’s most anticipated series and films.

Tudum Live is “Netflix’s global fan event, named after the iconic sound that plays at the start of every Netflix movie, series or event. It is Netflix’s biggest celebration of fandom and culture-defining storytelling—spotlighting movies, shows, stars and creators that fans around the world love,” according to Netflix.

The first Tudum event was held in January 2020 in São Paulo, Brazil, “as a multi-title festival that celebrated Netflix’s young adult content, drawing more than 50,000 fans over four days.” It has since taken place in multiple formats, including a festival and live stream. It returned to São Paulo in 2023 with 35,000 in-person attendees.

Which Netflix projects will be highlighted?

Some of the projects Tudum Live will highlight include One Piece, Outer Banks, Squid Game, Wednesday, Frankenstein, Emily in Paris, Happy Gilmore 2, Love Is Blind, Stranger Things, America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, The Life List, Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, WWE, and much more.

Check out Netflix’s trailer for the event below to see what else is in store.

How to attend Tudum Live 2025

Fans who are able to attend Tudum Live in person can start buying tickets on May 9 at 10 a.m. PT via Ticketmaster.

Streaming live from the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, Tudum Live will take place May 31 at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET. The event promises “Netflix’s biggest stars, can’t-miss performances, jaw-dropping reveals and unforgettable moments.”