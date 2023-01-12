Jenna Ortega is back as Wednesday in the Netflix’s Wednesday Season 2 trailer, along with the rest of the cast.

The second season follows Wednesday as she returns for another year at Nevermore Academy, where a new mystery and other challenges are ready to unfold.

According to the official synopsis:

Wednesday Addams (Ortega) returns to prowl the Gothic halls of Nevermore Academy, where fresh foes and woes await. This season, Wednesday must navigate family, friends and old adversaries, propelling her into another year of delightfully dark and kooky mayhem. Armed with her signature razor-sharp wit and deadpan charm, Wednesday is also plunged into a new bone-chilling supernatural mystery.

Photo: Helen Sloan/Netflix

What do the creators say about the new season?

Series co-creator Alfred Gough told Netflix’s Tudum that this season will focus even more on the characters who populate Wednesday’s world.

“Season 1 really focused on Wednesday, but you met the other characters but didn’t get to know them, and now we get to expand their storylines and expand the scope and breadth of the show,” Gough said.

Co-creator Miles Millar also said, “Nothing is what it seems in Season 2.”

“Wednesday goes into this season thinking she knows Nevermore. It’s the first time she’s returned to a school willingly,” Millar said. “But as soon as she gets back, nothing happens that she expects. She thinks she’s going to be in control, that she knows where all the bodies are buried, and she doesn’t.”

Who else is in the ‘Wednesday’ Season 2 cast?

The series also stars Emma Myers, Steve Buscemi, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzmán, Isaac Ordonez, Joy Sunday, Billie Piper, Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo, Moosa Mostafa, Georgie Farmer, Victor Dorobantu, Evie Templeton, Owen Painter, Noah B. Taylor and Hunter Doohan.

Guest stars include Jamie McShane, Joanna Lumley, Joonas Suatamo, Fred Armisen, Christopher Lloyd, Thandiwe Newton, Heather Matarazzo and Frances O’Connor.

Tim Burton directs alongside other series directors Paco Cabezas and Angela Robinson. Burton also serves as executive producer with Gough, Millar, Steve Stark, Andrew Mittman, Meredith Averill, Karen Richards, Gail Berman, Jonathan Glickman, Tommy Harper, Kayla Alpert and Kevin Miserocchi.

When does ‘Wednesday’ Season 2 premiere on Netflix?

Wednesday Season 2 comes to Netflix in two parts. Part One debuts Aug. 6; Part Two debuts Sept. 3.