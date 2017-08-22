TV One has a new series added to their true-crime slate.

Celebrity Crime Files, narrated by the iconic Blair Underwood, provides an in-depth analysis of the cultural and social implications of these high-profile cases, shedding light on the human stories behind the public personas.

What is Celebrity Crime Files about?

Here’s the official description of the show.

Celebrity Crime Files dives deep into the mysteries and scandals that have rocked the African American celebrity world, revealing the hidden truths behind the headlines. Each episode is a riveting exploration into the lives of Black celebrities who have been entangled in the web of crime, either as victims or alleged perpetrators. The show employs a unique blend of investigative journalism, powerful firsthand accounts, and exclusive interviews, giving viewers unparalleled access to stories that have been overlooked or misinterpreted by mainstream media.

Which cases are featured in Celebrity Crime Files?

Among some of the celebrity cases Celebrity Crime Files will chronicle include Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes and NFL star Andre Rison, Meek Mill, Tupac Shakur, Nipsey Hussle, Lil’ Kim, Michael K. Williams and Irv Gotti.

Lopes’ case was featured in the first episode.

A listing of some of the cases, as well as the network’s official descriptions of them, are below:

Murder Inc.: The controversial case of Irv Gotti, founder of Murder Inc., who faced allegations of money laundering connected to a notorious drug kingpin.

Drug Rich Gang: The notorious Drug Rich Gang targeted local celebrities in a spree of violent robberies.

Lil’ Kim: The legal battle of Lil’ Kim, who was convicted of perjury and conspiracy, exposing the complexities of loyalty and fame.

Sean Taylor: The tragic death of NFL star Sean Taylor, from the home invasion that claimed his life to the ongoing impact on his family and the NFL.

Quad Studios: The infamous Quad Studios shooting that changed the course of Tupac Shakur’s life and career, highlighting the tensions within the hip-hop community.

Meek Mill: Meek Mill’s legal odyssey, which shed light on systemic flaws in the U.S. justice system and turned him into an advocate for reform.

Don King: The tumultuous relationship between boxing legend Mike Tyson and promoter Don King, leading to a highly publicized assault.

Outlawz: The untimely death of Yaki Kadafi, a key member of the Outlawz, whose mysterious demise remains shrouded in controversy.

Michael K. Williams: The tragic overdose of actor Michael K. Williams, exploring his battle with addiction and the broader opioid crisis in America.

Arrested Abroad: High-profile arrests abroad, from Nicki Minaj to Brittney Griner, revealing the dangers faced by American celebrities traveling overseas.

Nipsey Hussle: The murder of Nipsey Hussle, a beloved rapper and community activist, whose death sparked global mourning and crucial conversations on gang violence and empowerment.

When does Celebrity Crime Files air on TV One?

Celebrity Crime Files premiered August 28 at at 10 p.m. on TV One.

Episodes air on Wednesdays.