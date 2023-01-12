Action series Twisted Metal is coming back for a jam-packed second season.

The series starring Anthony Mackie and Stephanie Beatriz has been greenlit for a second season at Peacock thanks to the series’ high ratings with audiences. According to Peacock, the first season became the “most-binged original” in its first week of streaming. It’s also one of Peacock’s top three originals in the streamer‘s history.

Michael Jonathan Smith, who serves as showrunner, writer and executive producer, gave a statement about the renewal.

“I have to give a Sweet Tooth-sized thank you to our incredible fans – I read every comment and was so blown away by everyone’s love, support, and rabid enthusiasm for a paper bag,” he said. “We are beyond thankful we get to continue the story of John Doe, Quiet, and Sweet Tooth as they face off against familiar faces and new grim foes in the long-awaited Twisted Metal tournament. The mixtape is made, and I’m thrilled to get back on the road with our stellar cast and crew.”

Also starring Joe Seanoa, Will Arnett (who also executive produces) and Thomas Haden Church, Twisted Metal is based on the PlayStation game and follows a wild, action-packed chase across a post-apocalyptic landscape. According to the official description:

TWISTED METAL is a half-hour live-action TV series based on the classic PlayStation game series, a high-octane action comedy, based on an original take by Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick (Deadpool, Zombieland) and written by Michael Jonathan Smith (Cobra Kai). The first season is about a motor-mouthed outsider offered a chance at a better life, but only if he can successfully deliver a mysterious package across a post-apocalyptic wasteland. With the help of a badass axe-wielding car thief, he’ll face savage marauders driving vehicles of destruction and other dangers of the open road, including a deranged clown who drives an all too familiar ice cream truck.

Along with Smith and Arnett, Mackie also executive produces through Make It With Gravy Productions. Electric Avenue’s Marc Forman, Inspire Entertainment’s Jason Spire, Artists First’s Peter Principato, PlayStation Studios’ Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan and PlayStation Studios head Hermen Hulst also executive produce. Kitao Sakurai directs.