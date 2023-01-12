Tyler Perry’s new Netflix series has announced its cast, including Debbi Morgan, Richard Lawson, Taylor Polidore Williams, Crystle Stewart and 14 others.

Perry will write, direct and produce the 16-episode, hour-long series Beauty in the Black, under his creative partnership with the streamer.

Beauty in Black will star Taylor Polidore Williams, Amber Reign Smith, Crystle Stewart, Ricco Ross, Debbi Morgan, Richard Lawson, Steven G. Norfleet, Julian Horton, Terrell Carter and Shann on Wallace. Also starring are Bryan Tanaka, Joy Rovaris, Xavier Smalls, Charles Malik Whitfield, Tamera “Tee” Kissen, Ursula O. Robinson, Ashley Versher and George Middlebrook.

The series follows Kimmie (Williams) and Mallory (Stewart) two Black women whose lives become intertwined. According to the logline, “While Kimmie is struggling to make a living after her mother kicked her out, and Mallory is running a successful business, they find themselves entangled in each other’s lives.”

Some of the other projects Perry has put out under his deal include A Fall From Grace, A Jazzman’s Blues, and Mea Culpa. Perry’s upcoming film with Netflix, Six Triple Eight, tackles the story of the only all-Black Women’s Army Corps unit during World War II and stars Kerry Washington. Perry serves as writer, director and producer, and will come to Netflix this year.

Perry also has a deal with Amazon MGM Studios, and one of his upcoming film projects includes Joy Ride, starring Shannon Thornton and Tosin Morohunfola.