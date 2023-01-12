The trailer for Netflix’s latest Tyler Perry series, Tyler Perry’s She The People, stars Terri J. Vaughn as a lieutenant governor who is now dealing with the man’s world she entered.

This is the first comedy series at Netflix for Perry, and his second series following Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black

The trailer follows Vaughn after she successfully wins her campaign for Lieutenant Governor of Mississippi. But now, she’s in for the headache of dealing with the Good Ol’ Boys club that runs Mississippi politics. On top of that, she has to figure out how to keep her family in check.

Terri J. Vaughn, Jade Novah, Drew Olivia Tillman, Tré Boyd, Dyon Brooks, and Jo Marie Payton also star.

What is ‘Tyler Perry’s She The People’ about?

Here’s the official logline:

Lieutenant Governor candidate Antoinette Dunkerson runs a successful campaign and now must figure out how to thrive under a sexist and condescending governor while attempting to keep her family in line now that they’re all in the public eye.

Photo: Netflix

The series is written, directed and produced by Perry and created by Perry and Niya Palmer. Palmer executive produces with former Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and Vaughn. Producers include Tyler Perry Studios’ Angi Bones and Tony Strickland.

The series falls under Perry’s multi-year, first-look creative deal at Netflix, where he writes, produces and directs films and series. The partnership initially just included films but was expanded last year to include series.

When does ‘Tyler Perry’s She The People’ premiere on Netflix?

Part 1 of She the People comes to Netflix May 22; Part 2 debuts Aug. 14. Watch the trailer and check out first-look images below: