Tyler Perry’s newest Netflix series, Tyler Perry’s She The People, is clapbacks and has a political power play. The series, created by Perry and Niya Palmer and starring Terri J. Vaughn, Jade Novah, Drew Olivia Tillman, Tré Boyd, Dyon Brooks and Jo Marie Payton, recently dropped on Netflix.

It follows Antoinette Dunkerson (Vaughn), an unlikely lieutenant governor navigating life in office—and the messiness that comes with it. Between shady pipelines, power-hungry men, and viral moments that spark a political career, Part 1 ends with a major cliffhanger that could shift everything.

So… did the governor really die?

What is the plot of ‘Tyler Perry’s She The People’?

After winning her bid for lieutenant governor, Antoinette Dunkerson must now navigate working alongside a patronizing governor—all while managing the pressures that come with her family being thrust into the spotlight. The first eight episodes of Season 1 see Antoinette attempting to gel into her role as lieutenant governor, a role that she soon finds out is more of a figurehead role…but is it? As she tries to fight back against the establishment and the (presumably) Republican governor already having everything laid out for her, she soon finds out she actually has more power than she thinks.

Why is Antoinette elected Lt. Governor?

In the first episode, Antoinette is surprisingly elected lieutenant governor. She is elected to the office after a video of her goes viral on Election Day. After her daughter, Lola, sneaks out and goes to a party, Antoinette shows up at the party to take her back home. When Lola’s boyfriend gets snappy with her and says that she’s going to come live with him, she sucker punches him in the face. Party attendants were recording the incident, and it goes viral. While Antoinette thought this would make people not vote for her, it turns out that voters become unified for her, and she is elected to office.

How Antoinette realizes her power in the ‘She The People’ finale

All season, Antoinette is dealt blow after blow as the governor doesn’t really want her to get any work done. Instead, Governor Harper wants her to just push his agenda, especially the unsavory parts of his agenda. One of the biggest issues is a pipeline that is set to be built and will negatively impact poor neighborhoods. Some pastors have already sold out and are working with the governor’s administration, disregarding the communities.

Antoinette brings in several of her good friends—Kelly (Denise Boutte), Danny (T.C. Carson) and Pamela (Tequilla Whitfield), who are major players in the industries. After being told repeatedly that she can’t bring in her own staff, she finally does, and those three become advisors, and they come up with a game plan to push back against the pipeline project.

Antoinette has a shocking confrontation with the governor

The episode ends as Antoinette makes the ultimate power play. After finding out Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. spoke at one of the churches that has to sell their land as a part of the pipeline deal, it comes to light that this can be treated as a historic site and can’t be touched. This would bring the pipeline deal to a halt. Antoinette then gets into a public difference with the governor when they are taking questions from the press about the pipeline.

The press is super interested in Antoinette’s differing opinion and won’t let the governor slide. After the press briefing, Antoinette and the governor talk in his office, and he is super upset at her for questioning him in front of the press and wants her to know her place. She’s not backing down, and lets him know that. As she goes back to her office to celebrate with her team, people start to rush toward the governor’s office and he has seemingly had a health incident. We don’t know if it is a heart attack or if it is fatal, but something definitely happened.

What will the ‘She The People’ Season 1, Part 2 be about?

While we don’t know what exactly will happen, it is clear that Part 2 of the season will dive into what happened to the governor. Did he die? Is he still alive? Does this mean that Antoinette could possibly be the governor? Any of these possibilities could come true.

Frequently Asked Questions

How many episodes are there of She The People?

Tyler Perry’s She The People will have 16 episodes in total for Season 1. The first eight episodes are out now on Netflix, with the second batch of episodes—another eight—premiering in August.

What is the new Tyler Perry show in 2025?

Tyler Perry has at least two new shows premiering in 2025, one of them being Tyler Perry’s She The People on Netflix. He also has the new series Tyler Perry’s Divorced Sistas on BET+.